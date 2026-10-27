Israel Election Result 2026 Prediction: Can Benjamin Netanyahu Retain Power? Check Exit Polls, Key Candidates & Results Date

Israel Election Result 2026: Israeli voters are heading to the polls on October 27 to elect members of the 26th Knesset, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing a challenge from an opposition camp led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot. The election is taking place amid intense debate over national security, the aftermath of the October 7, 2023, attacks, military conscription, the economy and the country’s political direction. Final pre-election polling points to a potentially divided parliament, leaving coalition negotiations likely to play a decisive role in determining the next government.

Israel Election Result 2026: Who Is Likely To Win?

The contest centres on whether Netanyahu’s Likud-led bloc can assemble a parliamentary majority or whether opposition parties can unite behind an alternative government. However, neither side can be declared the likely winner with certainty before votes are counted and coalition options become clear.

Israel uses a proportional representation system to elect its 120-member parliament. Voters choose party lists rather than directly electing the prime minister. A party or alliance generally needs the support of at least 61 lawmakers to form a government.

Final pre-election polls reported by media outlets indicated that neither major political camp was projected to secure the 61 seats required for a majority. Some surveys placed the opposition ahead of Netanyahu’s bloc, but the projections varied and did not establish who would ultimately form the government. The results will also depend on which smaller parties cross the electoral threshold and how the elected parties negotiate after voting.

Israel Election 2026 Exit Polls: When Will Results Be Available?

Exit polls are projections based on surveys of voters as they leave polling stations. They can provide an early indication of the outcome, but they are not official election results and can differ from the final count.

As voting takes place on October 27, exit-poll projections should be treated as provisional until credible broadcasters publish them. No unverified exit-poll figures should be presented as confirmed results.

The official outcome will be determined through the election authorities’ counting and verification process. Initial projections may emerge on election night, while the final distribution of seats may take longer as votes are counted and validated. Readers should consult Israel’s official election authorities for certified results rather than relying solely on early media estimates.

Key Candidates In Israel Election 2026

Benjamin Netanyahu — Likud: The incumbent prime minister is seeking to retain power with support from right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties. His campaign faces scrutiny over national security, the government’s handling of the October 7 attacks and the wars that followed, as well as domestic political divisions.

Gadi Eisenkot — Yashar: The former Israel Defense Forces chief of staff leads a major opposition challenge. His campaign offers an alternative to Netanyahu’s leadership, with questions of security, government accountability and political change central to the contest.

Naftali Bennett — Beyachad: The former prime minister is another prominent figure in the opposition landscape. His political positioning and the ability of his party to work with other opposition groups could influence coalition arithmetic.

Other important political figures include Yair Lapid, leader of Yesh Atid, and Yair Golan, associated with the Democrats. Their parties’ performances and post-election decisions could affect whether an alternative government can secure a majority.

Major Parties In Israel Election 2026

The main parties and political groupings to watch include:

Likud: Netanyahu’s right-wing party and the central force in the incumbent governing camp.

Yashar: Eisenkot’s party, seeking to build an alternative to the current government.

Beyachad: Bennett’s political alliance, whose seat tally could influence coalition negotiations.

Yesh Atid: Lapid’s centrist party and a significant opposition player.

The Democrats: A centre-left grouping associated with Golan.

Shas and United Torah Judaism: Ultra-Orthodox parties whose parliamentary strength could matter in coalition formation.

Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit: Right-wing parties associated with Netanyahu’s broader political camp.

The Joint List and Ra’am: Arab-majority political groupings whose representation could influence parliamentary calculations and potential support arrangements.

The parties’ final seat totals, their willingness to cooperate and the positions they take on key policy issues will help determine which leader can form a government.

What Are The Key Issues In Israel Election 2026?

National security is expected to remain a major consideration following the October 7, 2023, attacks and the subsequent conflicts involving Israel. Voters are also weighing questions of political accountability, the future of the judicial system, military service requirements for ultra-Orthodox men, the cost of living and the relationship between religious and secular communities.

The election also presents a test of whether ideologically diverse opposition parties can cooperate after voting. Even if one camp wins more seats than the other, it may still need support from smaller parties to reach the parliamentary majority required to govern.

Israel Election Result 2026: Expected Results Date

Voting is scheduled for October 27, 2026. Early projections may be reported on election night, but the official seat distribution depends on the counting and verification process.

Even after the results are announced, forming a government may require negotiations among multiple parties. The final political outcome therefore depends not only on which party wins the most seats, but also on whether a leader can secure sufficient parliamentary support.

For verified updates, follow announcements from Israel’s official election authorities and distinguish confirmed results from media projections and exit polls.