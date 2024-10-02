Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Israel Escalates Military Operations in Beirut, Issues 3rd Evacuation Alert

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) ramped up military operations in Beirut, issuing multiple evacuation warnings to civilians

Israel Escalates Military Operations in Beirut, Issues 3rd Evacuation Alert

As tensions escalated in the Middle East, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated Washington’s commitment to Israel’s security, labeling Iran as a “dangerous force” in the region. Her statement came as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) ramped up military operations in Beirut, issuing multiple evacuation warnings to civilians in southern suburbs as strikes continued to target Hezbollah-linked areas.

Israel Expands Airstrikes, Calls for Evacuations in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs

The Israeli military issued several evacuation warnings on Tuesday, urging civilians in Beirut’s southern suburbs to leave targeted areas as airstrikes intensified. A spokesperson for the IDF specifically addressed residents in the Choueifat Al-Omrousieh neighborhood, advising them to evacuate immediately. “For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate this building and the surrounding buildings immediately and stay away from them for a distance of no less than 500 meters,” the statement read.

This warning followed a series of similar announcements for other neighborhoods, including Haret Hreik, Hadath Beirut, and Shiyah. The IDF has been conducting airstrikes in these areas, believed to be strongholds for Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militant group operating in Lebanon. Fires and explosions have been reported in several locations as the strikes continue.

Civilian Casualties Mount in Lebanon

The ongoing Israeli military campaign has led to a sharp increase in casualties across Lebanon. According to a statement from the Lebanese health ministry, 55 people were killed, and 156 were wounded in Israeli strikes on Tuesday alone. This brings the total number of casualties in Lebanon to nearly 1,900 killed and over 9,000 wounded over the course of the year-long conflict, with the majority of these occurring in the last two weeks.

The strikes are part of Israel’s broader military response to recent Hezbollah activity, which Israeli officials view as a growing threat linked to Iran’s destabilizing influence in the region. Israel’s operations in Lebanon have escalated following attacks from both Hezbollah and Hamas, further intensifying an already volatile situation.

U.S. Reiterates Support for Israel and Condemns Iranian Aggression

As the conflict intensifies, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed the United States’ support for Israel, particularly in light of Iran’s backing of Hezbollah and other militant groups. In a statement, Harris called Iran a “dangerous and destabilizing force in the Middle East,” emphasizing that Israel has the right to defend itself against such threats. “I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist militias,” she said, reinforcing Washington’s stance on the conflict.

Harris’s comments come at a critical moment as the U.S. seeks to balance its support for Israel while avoiding a broader regional escalation. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also echoed these sentiments, stating that the U.S. is committed to defending Israel from Iranian aggression. In a conversation with French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, Austin reiterated the importance of close coordination among allies to navigate the evolving situation in the Middle East. “The United States remains committed to pushing for a diplomatic solution, avoiding further expansion of the conflict, and to protecting our personnel and facilities in the region,” Austin said.

Israeli-Lebanese Conflict Adds Complexity to Regional Crisis

The ongoing military operations in Lebanon add another layer of complexity to the already fraught situation in the region. In addition to the conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israel is also engaged in a brutal war with Hamas militants in Gaza following the deadly October 7 attack on Israel. The conflict in Gaza has already resulted in tens of thousands of deaths, widespread destruction, and the displacement of nearly the entire population, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel has faced international criticism, with allegations of genocide arising from its military operations in Gaza, though Israeli officials vehemently deny these claims, insisting their actions are aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure.

Read More: Iran Preparing For Ballistic Missile Attack On Israel: U.S

Filed under

Beirut Evacuation Alert Israel Military Operations U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris

Also Read

500 kg Cocaine Valued At ₹ 2,000 Crore Seized In Delhi

500 kg Cocaine Valued At ₹ 2,000 Crore Seized In Delhi

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Face Villa In An European Bout

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Face Villa In An European Bout

K’nataka CM Siddaramaiah Makes A Party Worker Holding India Flag To Remove His Shoe | WATCH

K’nataka CM Siddaramaiah Makes A Party Worker Holding India Flag To Remove His Shoe |...

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

MEA Reacts To Iran-Israel Conflict, Says ‘Deeply concerned’

MEA Reacts To Iran-Israel Conflict, Says ‘Deeply concerned’

Entertainment

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox