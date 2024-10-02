Israel Escalates Military Operations in Beirut, Issues 3rd Evacuation Alert

As tensions escalated in the Middle East, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated Washington’s commitment to Israel’s security, labeling Iran as a “dangerous force” in the region. Her statement came as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) ramped up military operations in Beirut, issuing multiple evacuation warnings to civilians in southern suburbs as strikes continued to target Hezbollah-linked areas.

Israel Expands Airstrikes, Calls for Evacuations in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs

The Israeli military issued several evacuation warnings on Tuesday, urging civilians in Beirut’s southern suburbs to leave targeted areas as airstrikes intensified. A spokesperson for the IDF specifically addressed residents in the Choueifat Al-Omrousieh neighborhood, advising them to evacuate immediately. “For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate this building and the surrounding buildings immediately and stay away from them for a distance of no less than 500 meters,” the statement read.

This warning followed a series of similar announcements for other neighborhoods, including Haret Hreik, Hadath Beirut, and Shiyah. The IDF has been conducting airstrikes in these areas, believed to be strongholds for Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militant group operating in Lebanon. Fires and explosions have been reported in several locations as the strikes continue.

Civilian Casualties Mount in Lebanon

The ongoing Israeli military campaign has led to a sharp increase in casualties across Lebanon. According to a statement from the Lebanese health ministry, 55 people were killed, and 156 were wounded in Israeli strikes on Tuesday alone. This brings the total number of casualties in Lebanon to nearly 1,900 killed and over 9,000 wounded over the course of the year-long conflict, with the majority of these occurring in the last two weeks.

The strikes are part of Israel’s broader military response to recent Hezbollah activity, which Israeli officials view as a growing threat linked to Iran’s destabilizing influence in the region. Israel’s operations in Lebanon have escalated following attacks from both Hezbollah and Hamas, further intensifying an already volatile situation.

U.S. Reiterates Support for Israel and Condemns Iranian Aggression

As the conflict intensifies, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed the United States’ support for Israel, particularly in light of Iran’s backing of Hezbollah and other militant groups. In a statement, Harris called Iran a “dangerous and destabilizing force in the Middle East,” emphasizing that Israel has the right to defend itself against such threats. “I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist militias,” she said, reinforcing Washington’s stance on the conflict.

Harris’s comments come at a critical moment as the U.S. seeks to balance its support for Israel while avoiding a broader regional escalation. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also echoed these sentiments, stating that the U.S. is committed to defending Israel from Iranian aggression. In a conversation with French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, Austin reiterated the importance of close coordination among allies to navigate the evolving situation in the Middle East. “The United States remains committed to pushing for a diplomatic solution, avoiding further expansion of the conflict, and to protecting our personnel and facilities in the region,” Austin said.

Israeli-Lebanese Conflict Adds Complexity to Regional Crisis

The ongoing military operations in Lebanon add another layer of complexity to the already fraught situation in the region. In addition to the conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israel is also engaged in a brutal war with Hamas militants in Gaza following the deadly October 7 attack on Israel. The conflict in Gaza has already resulted in tens of thousands of deaths, widespread destruction, and the displacement of nearly the entire population, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel has faced international criticism, with allegations of genocide arising from its military operations in Gaza, though Israeli officials vehemently deny these claims, insisting their actions are aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure.