Defence Minister Katz said Israel’s military operation in Gaza is set to expand, with the aim of seizing “large areas” as part of its effort to neutralize Hamas.

Israel is prepared to seize additional territory in Gaza and continue military operations until Hamas is dismantled, the minister said.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed on Wednesday morning that Israel’s ongoing military operation in Gaza is set to expand, with the aim of seizing “large areas” of land as part of its broader effort to neutralize Hamas and enhance the security of Israel, foreign media reported.

In a statement, Katz outlined the expansion, saying the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) would work to “crush and clean the area of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure and capture large areas that will be added to the security zones of the state of Israel.”

The announcement came as airstrikes on Gaza continued into Wednesday morning. Israel’s military has already been conducting heavy operations throughout the Gaza Strip for weeks. Now, with the intensified offensive, Katz said the primary objective is to exert more pressure on Hamas in the hopes of securing the release of the hostages held by the militant group.

“I wish success to the IDF soldiers who are fighting bravely and powerfully in Gaza for the return of the kidnapped and the defeat of Hamas,” Katz said in a social media post. “The goal of Operation ‘Strength and Sword’ is first and foremost to increase pressure for the release of all the hostages in the face of Hamas’ refusal.”

However, the expanded operation has drawn sharp criticism, particularly from the Hostages Families Forum, a group representing the families of 59 hostages still held in Gaza. The group condemned the move, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of deprioritizing the return of the hostages, which the forum argued has now been pushed to the “bottom of the priority list.”

Katz’s statement on social media called for Gaza’s residents to act in order to remove Hamas, urging them to contribute toward ending the war by facilitating the hostages’ return. “This is the only way to end the war,” he reportedly said.

The conflict has escalated with the deployment of an additional IDF division to Gaza, alongside sweeping evacuation orders for civilians in southern Gaza. On the ground, the humanitarian toll is growing.

Further violence also erupted in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli security forces conducted operations in several cities, including Hebron, Tulkarm, and Nour Shams, where several individuals were detained.

