Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Israel Expands Gaza Offensive To Seize ‘Large Areas’ Amid Hostage Crisis

Israel Expands Gaza Offensive To Seize ‘Large Areas’ Amid Hostage Crisis

Defence Minister Katz said Israel’s military operation in Gaza is set to expand, with the aim of seizing “large areas” as part of its effort to neutralize Hamas.

Israel Expands Gaza Offensive To Seize ‘Large Areas’ Amid Hostage Crisis

Israel is prepared to seize additional territory in Gaza and continue military operations until Hamas is dismantled, the minister said.


Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed on Wednesday morning that Israel’s ongoing military operation in Gaza is set to expand, with the aim of seizing “large areas” of land as part of its broader effort to neutralize Hamas and enhance the security of Israel, foreign media reported.

In a statement, Katz outlined the expansion, saying the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) would work to “crush and clean the area of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure and capture large areas that will be added to the security zones of the state of Israel.”

The announcement came as airstrikes on Gaza continued into Wednesday morning. Israel’s military has already been conducting heavy operations throughout the Gaza Strip for weeks. Now, with the intensified offensive, Katz said the primary objective is to exert more pressure on Hamas in the hopes of securing the release of the hostages held by the militant group.

“I wish success to the IDF soldiers who are fighting bravely and powerfully in Gaza for the return of the kidnapped and the defeat of Hamas,” Katz said in a social media post. “The goal of Operation ‘Strength and Sword’ is first and foremost to increase pressure for the release of all the hostages in the face of Hamas’ refusal.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, the expanded operation has drawn sharp criticism, particularly from the Hostages Families Forum, a group representing the families of 59 hostages still held in Gaza. The group condemned the move, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of deprioritizing the return of the hostages, which the forum argued has now been pushed to the “bottom of the priority list.”

Katz’s statement on social media called for Gaza’s residents to act in order to remove Hamas, urging them to contribute toward ending the war by facilitating the hostages’ return. “This is the only way to end the war,” he reportedly said.

The conflict has escalated with the deployment of an additional IDF division to Gaza, alongside sweeping evacuation orders for civilians in southern Gaza. On the ground, the humanitarian toll is growing.

Further violence also erupted in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli security forces conducted operations in several cities, including Hebron, Tulkarm, and Nour Shams, where several individuals were detained.

ALSO READ: US Approves $5.58 Billion Fighter Jet Sale To Philippines Amid Rising Tensions With China

Filed under

Gaza Offensive Hostage Crisis Israel Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Israel-Gaza war

newsx

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Launched In India: Check Price, Features, And Specifications
UK Foreign Secretary Davi

UK Foreign Secretary Urges Progress In Kosovo-Serbia Talks During Visit to Pristina
newsx

Modern School Barakhamba Wins NGT Award For Environmental Leadership, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Applauds The Efforts
Newsmax stock soars 2,200

Christopher Ruddy’s Newsmax Stock Soars 2,200% After IPO, Surpassing Fox Corp In Market Value
newsx

Meta Faces Fine From Turkey Over Refusal to Restrict Content on Facebook, Instagram
newsx

Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Resolution Urging Centre To Reclaim Katchatheevu From Sri Lanka
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Launched In India: Check Price, Features, And Specifications

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Launched In India: Check Price, Features, And Specifications

UK Foreign Secretary Urges Progress In Kosovo-Serbia Talks During Visit to Pristina

UK Foreign Secretary Urges Progress In Kosovo-Serbia Talks During Visit to Pristina

Modern School Barakhamba Wins NGT Award For Environmental Leadership, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Applauds The Efforts

Modern School Barakhamba Wins NGT Award For Environmental Leadership, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Applauds The Efforts

Christopher Ruddy’s Newsmax Stock Soars 2,200% After IPO, Surpassing Fox Corp In Market Value

Christopher Ruddy’s Newsmax Stock Soars 2,200% After IPO, Surpassing Fox Corp In Market Value

Meta Faces Fine From Turkey Over Refusal to Restrict Content on Facebook, Instagram

Meta Faces Fine From Turkey Over Refusal to Restrict Content on Facebook, Instagram

Entertainment

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’ To ‘Tombstone’

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Is ‘Officially Vaddy’? Netizens Speculate Ranbir Kapoor After Popular Bollywood Faces Follow Secret Instagram Account

Who Is ‘Officially Vaddy’? Netizens Speculate Ranbir Kapoor After Popular Bollywood Faces Follow Secret Instagram

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture