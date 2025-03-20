Israel has expressed grief over the death of a Bulgarian citizen, a UN worker, in the Gaza Strip, saying a probe was being conducted.

Israel has expressed grief over the death of a Bulgarian citizen, a UN worker, in the Gaza Strip and said that investigations regarding the circumstances of the incident were being conducted.

In a statement posted on X, Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday stated that the “initial examination found no relation to Israel Defense Forces (IDF)” activity, and that the IDF forces were assisting in the evacuation of remains and of those wounded, who will undergo treatment in hospitals in Israel.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We express sorrow over the death of the Bulgarian citizen, a UN worker, today in the Gaza Strip. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated. We emphasise that the initial examination found no connection to IDF activity whatsoever. IDF forces are also assisting in evacuating the body and the wounded, who will be treated in hospitals in Israel,” the foreign ministry wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grief to learn about the death of a United Nations Office for Project Services staff member, when two UN guesthouses in Deir al Balah were hit in strikes. He noted that five other UN personnel were also seriously injured.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, said, “The Secretary-General was deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the death of a United Nations Office for Project Services staff member when two UN guesthouses in Deir al Balah were hit in strikes. Five other UN personnel were seriously injured.”

“The locations of all UN premises are known to the parties to the conflict, who are bound by international law to protect them and maintain their absolute inviolability. The Secretary-General strongly condemns all attacks on UN personnel and calls for a full investigation. He underscores that all conflicts must be conducted in a way that ensures civilians are respected and protected,” he added.

Guterres offered condolences to the family of the UN staff member who was killed, while noting that the deadly strike brings the number of UN members killed in Gaza since 7 October 2023 to at least 280.

The UN Secretary-General further stressed the need for the ceasefire to be respected to bring an end to the suffering of the people, and said humanitarian aid must reach all people in need, and the hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally.

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz had directed the IDF to “take strong action against the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip.”

The decision follows Hamas’s continued refusal to release Israeli hostages and its rejection of “all of the proposals it has received from US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and from the mediators,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Israeli government also warned that it “will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength.”

ALSO READ: Finland, World’s Happiest Country, Has Retained No. 1 Spot For 8th Year In A Row. Here Is Why