Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Israel Faces Potential Interceptor Missile Shortage Amid Heightened Tensions: Report

Israel is preparing for a potential interceptor missile shortage amid rising tensions with Iran and Hezbollah. Experts warn that simultaneous attacks could overwhelm Israel's air defense capabilities, raising serious concerns.

Israel Faces Potential Interceptor Missile Shortage Amid Heightened Tensions: Report

Israel is bracing for a potential shortage of interceptor missiles as it strengthens its air defenses against possible coordinated attacks from Iran and its allies. Reports indicate that if Iran and Hezbollah were to strike Israel simultaneously, the country’s air defense capabilities could be overwhelmed.

Dana Stroul, a former senior U.S. defense official, highlighted the severity of the situation, stating, “If Iran responds to an Israel attack and Hezbollah joins in too, Israel’s air defenses will be stretched.” This situation raises alarms about the adequacy of Israel’s air defense systems in the face of multiple threats.

Additionally, Stroul emphasized that the U.S. might struggle to maintain its supply efforts to both Ukraine and Israel, as resources become critically limited. This could impact Israel’s ability to respond effectively to escalating threats.

Increased Production Efforts

In response to the looming missile shortage, Boaz Levy, CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the state-owned manufacturer responsible for the Arrow interceptors, revealed that production efforts are ramping up. “Some of our lines are working 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Our goal is to meet all our obligations,” Levy explained. However, he cautioned that the production timeline for interceptor missiles is not immediate.

While the exact size of Israel’s interceptor missile stockpiles is not publicly disclosed, Levy stated, “It is no secret that we need to replenish stocks.” This urgent need for replenishment underscores the critical nature of the situation.

Current Air Defense Performance

Israel’s three-layered air defense system has largely been effective in intercepting missiles and drones launched by Iran and its proxies since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7. The Iron Dome is designed to intercept short-range rockets from Gaza, while David’s Sling targets heavier rockets from Lebanon. The Arrow system is intended to block long-range ballistic missiles from Iran.

In April, Israel successfully neutralized 99% of an Iranian attack involving drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, with support from the U.S. and other allies. However, the effectiveness of this air defense system was challenged on October 1, when around 30 missiles targeted Nevatim Air Base, with one missile detonating near the Mossad headquarters.

MUST READ: Hezbollah Strikes Tel Aviv with Rockets, Drones After Israeli Airstrike In Lebanon

Filed under

Hezbollah Israel Latest world news World news
Advertisement

Also Read

Air Quality Alert: Delhi Implements Stage-I Of Graded Response Action Plan

Air Quality Alert: Delhi Implements Stage-I Of Graded Response Action Plan

Existence Of 40% Disability Does Not Bar Student From Pursuing MBBS: SC

Existence Of 40% Disability Does Not Bar Student From Pursuing MBBS: SC

PM Modi Pledges Expertise in Public Infrastructure

PM Modi Pledges Expertise in Public Infrastructure

Jets vs Bills: Aaron Rodgers Produces Stunning 52-Yard Hail Mary | Watch NFL Video

Jets vs Bills: Aaron Rodgers Produces Stunning 52-Yard Hail Mary | Watch NFL Video

Sir Alex Ferguson No More Ambassador At Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson No More Ambassador At Manchester United

Entertainment

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Takes The Top Spot For October

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Takes The Top Spot For October

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From SRK | We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox