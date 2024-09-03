Israel-Gaza War: Israeli Strike Kills 8 at Bread Stand in Gaza’s Jabalia Refugee Camp Amid Protests

Eight people were killed in an Israeli airstrike while they were queueing at a bread stand outside a UNRWA school shelter in Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp.

Eight people were killed in an Israeli airstrike while they were queueing at a bread stand outside a UNRWA school shelter in Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp. This attack comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces mounting pressure, with tens of thousands of Israelis protesting against his government. Demonstrators are calling for a ceasefire agreement and the release of captives held in Gaza. Netanyahu has vowed not to yield to the pressure despite the growing unrest.

This is a developing story.