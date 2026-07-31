What Is Trump’s Plan for Hamas Disarmament in Gaza After Peace Board Deal?

US President Donald Trump stated that an agreement has been reached for the “complete disarmament” of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, alongside a phased withdrawal of Israeli military forces as the process advances. He said the deal aims to bring long-term peace and security to the region with support from international mediators.

What Does Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Include?

Describing the development on Thursday as a “historic” step towards peace and security, President Trump noted that the deal would be executed in stages.

🚨 HUGE & HISTORIC: President Trump announces complete disarmament of Hamas and all armed groups in Gaza. A major breakthrough for lasting peace and security! Something many said could never be achieved! “Today, the Board of Peace reached a HISTORIC agreement for the COMPLETE… pic.twitter.com/EgJodU5TQh — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 30, 2026







“The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases. As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbours,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

He further emphasised that the accord marks a “major milestone” in executing his 20-point plan for Gaza, adding that the enclave would ultimately be administered by a “new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people”.

Who Helped Broker the Gaza Peace Deal?

Expressing gratitude to Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye for their mediation roles, the US President remarked that their efforts, alongside his administration’s team, facilitated the “historic breakthrough”.

“One year ago there was a violent raging war, humanitarian crisis and hostages kept in brutal captivity. We have made historic progress, and there is still much work to do,” he stated.

The truce framework was negotiated under Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, which is being monitored by the Board of Peace, chaired by Trump himself.

Leaders of Hamas have been present in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, since late last week for discussions with Egyptian, Qatari, and Turkish representatives.

Earlier in the day, an unnamed official of the group was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying that the negotiations were “positive” and “making progress.”

Hamas had previously declared on July 6 the dissolution of its governing body in Gaza after nearly two decades in power.

Also Read: 32 Miners Killed in Pakistan Coal Mine Explosion, Dozens Trapped as Labour Union Alleges Negligence