Israel-Gaza War Update: 19 Palestinians Killed Despite Trump’s New Ceasefire Plan as Fresh Airstrikes Hit Gaza

In a fresh Israeli attack across the Gaza Strip, around 19 Palestinians were killed, as per Palestinian medical officials. The attacks came just days after US President Donald Trump announced what he described as a “monumental step” towards peace and security under a new Gaza ceasefire roadmap.

Although both countries are trying to establish peace through diplomatic efforts, air strikes continue in several parts of the enclave. According to Palestinian officials, Sunday experienced one of the deadliest days in recent weeks.

Israel-Gaza War Update: Families Among Those Killed in Air Raids

One of the deadliest attacks struck a residential apartment in Al-Sousi Tower in western Gaza City. Medical sources at Al-Shifa Hospital said the victims included Abdullah Abu Taif, 33, his pregnant wife Abeer Anan, 29, and their five-year-old son Azzam.

In another strike in al-Qarara near Khan Younis, three members of the Al-Hams family lost their lives. Mahmoud Al-Hams, 38, his wife Fatima, 37, and their young daughter were killed. Three other people were injured, according to Nasser Hospital.

Near Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, Kamu Abu Muailiq, 68, and his wife Huda, 59, were killed after their home was hit. Two brothers riding a motorbike in the same area also died.

Apart from this, one Palestinian was killed in Jabalia refugee camp after being directly targeted. In al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, another strike was launched, killing one person and wounding five others.

A drone strike on a tent sheltering displaced people in Gaza City’s Remal neighbourhood killed two Palestinians, while another attack on a vehicle in Gaza City claimed four more lives.

Medicine Warehouses Hit Near Hospital

The violence followed an Israeli strike on Saturday that damaged medicine warehouses linked to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah. Gaza Health Ministry Director-General Munir al-Bursh condemned the attack, saying destroying medical supplies “turns medicine and illness itself into a tool of war”.

Health officials said two storage facilities were destroyed while two others suffered major damage. Journalists at the scene reported a massive crater at the strike location. They said the attack happened only minutes after an evacuation order was issued, forcing many displaced families to flee once again.

Israel-Gaza War Latest Updates: Residents Report Strikes Came Without Warning

According to journalists reporting from Gaza, Israeli fighter jets carried out multiple attacks over the past two days, often flying at low altitude. Many of the targets were residential buildings and areas where civilians had gathered. Israel has repeatedly said such locations are targeted because they allegedly contain Hamas members or other armed groups.

“The strikes came without any warning or evacuation orders for the residents living in the targeted areas,” Al Jazeera’s Nour Khaled reported. “Last night was particularly difficult for Palestinians. There were a number of strikes targeting several areas across all parts of the Gaza Strip.”

Trump’s Ceasefire Plan Faces Immediate Challenges

The latest violence comes even as the Board of Peace, the International Stabilisation Force and US President Donald Trump announced progress on the next phase of a proposed Gaza ceasefire. The oversight board said Hamas had accepted a detailed roadmap for the agreement. Israel has not officially endorsed the proposal.

Palestinian officials argue that continued military operations and restrictions on humanitarian aid have weakened confidence in previous ceasefire agreements. Health authorities in Gaza say that since the October 2025 ceasefire, at least 1,222 Palestinians have been killed and more than 4,000 injured.

Israel Raises Concerns Over Hamas Disarmament

Israeli officials have expressed reservations about the proposed roadmap. They say any Israeli withdrawal from Gaza should happen only after Hamas fully disarms.

Officials also reportedly want assurances that Israel can continue military operations if needed. Other concerns include the role of Qatar and Türkiye in monitoring the agreement and how collected weapons would be handled. Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen said there was no agreement requiring Israel to stop military operations while negotiations continue. He also questioned whether Hamas would permanently surrender its weapons.

Meanwhile, Hamas accused Israel of increasing attacks to undermine understandings reached with mediators and Washington. The group urged international mediators to pressure Israel to honour the proposed ceasefire. Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s lead envoy for Gaza, said negotiators were working “around the clock” to reduce tensions and create conditions needed to implement the roadmap.