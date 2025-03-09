Israel Halts Electricity Supply To Gaza Amid Ongoing Ceasefire Standoff

Israel has stopped its electricity supply to the Gaza Strip with immediate effect, adding fuel to the conflict with Hamas. The step, which was ordered by Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen, was meant to squeeze Hamas into letting hostages go and acquiescing to Israel's conditions in a ceasefire agreement.

Israel has stopped its electricity supply to the Gaza Strip with immediate effect, adding fuel to the conflict with Hamas.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The step, which was ordered by Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen, was meant to squeeze Hamas into letting hostages go and acquiescing to Israel’s conditions in a ceasefire agreement. The action is worsening the already bleak humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Israel’s attempt to squeeze Hamas

Minister Eli Cohen said in a video address that Israel would employ “all available tools” to bring back hostages and keep Hamas out of Gaza.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The office of Cohen distributed a letter instructing the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) to cut power to Gaza’s power plants. This is the latest in a series of steps to ramp up pressure on Hamas as part of current ceasefire negotiations.

Gaza braces for critical power shortages

The effect of this move in Gaza is going to be pronounced. Gaza’s desalination facilities, essential for the manufacture of drinking water, are based on electricity. The territory is already facing total destruction from the war, so the shutdown of electricity supply is going to strain the already sparse resources further, and Gaza’s two million citizens will have to depend on solar panels and generators.

The power cut is only a week after Israel halted the delivery of commodities to Gaza. The action was taken after Hamas declined to continue the first phase of the ceasefire deal. The initial phase, which involved a temporary truce and hostage release, expired over the weekend. Although Hamas has demanded urgent talks on a second, more complicated phase, Israel has decided to step up pressure on the group.

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Warning

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier warned that Israel would escalate its efforts if Hamas did not make concessions during the ceasefire talks. Last week, Netanyahu signaled that the government was ready to raise the stakes. This could include cutting off Gaza’s electricity if Hamas refused to comply.

With escalating violence, the humanitarian emergency in Gaza worsens, with electricity shortages and reduced access to essential services. The situation remains unstable as both sides continue to navigate the ongoing talks.

ALSO READ: Germany’s Friedrich Merz Open to Talks On Sharing UK and French Nuclear Weapons: Report