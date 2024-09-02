The recent discovery of six hostages' deaths on Saturday has created chaos in the ongoing ceasefire and hostage release negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

The recent discovery of six hostages’ deaths on Saturday has created chaos in the ongoing ceasefire and hostage release negotiations between Israel and Hamas. The White House national security adviser noted that the coming days will be crucial in efforts to secure the release of those still held by Hamas.

Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, informed the families of American hostages during a virtual meeting on Sunday that the administration would work tirelessly to achieve a deal for the remaining hostages’ release, according to a summary of the conversation provided by the families.

U.S. officials indicated that the hostages’ deaths, which occurred during Hamas’ October 7 attacks, would not derail the negotiations. Instead, they stressed the increased urgency to reach an agreement to end the Israel-Hamas conflict and bring the remaining hostages home.

Hamas not committed to ceasefire agreement, Netanyahu

Following the Israeli military’s announcement of the recovery of the bodies of six slain hostages in Gaza, both the Israeli and American governments have been reacting swiftly. In response to widespread protests against the Israeli government, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of killing the six hostages and claimed that Hamas was not committed to a ceasefire agreement.

The impact of these developments on the negotiations will become clearer in the next day or two, according to reports. Although in-person negotiations in Egypt and Qatar have concluded, discussions are ongoing through other channels.

In a meeting with the families of hostages, Sullivan discussed the ongoing high-level diplomatic efforts by the US government to secure a deal, as reported by the White House.

However, American officials recognized that the deaths of the six hostages complicated an already challenging and painstaking process.

Officials have raised doubts about Hamas’ commitment to a ceasefire deal, noting that pressure is now also increasing on Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s resistance to reaching a deal

US officials have previously expressed frustration over what they perceive as Netanyahu’s resistance to reaching a deal, leading to occasionally tense exchanges between President Joe Biden and his Israeli counterpart.

Despite this, neither Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris placed explicit or implied pressure on Netanyahu to finalize a deal in their statements late Saturday. US officials are aware that pressure will likely come from within Israel itself.

On Monday, Biden and Harris will meet in the Situation Room with the US team negotiating the deal, according to the White House reports.

Reports stated that at least three of the hostages killed, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, had been anticipated for release as part of the initial phase of a ceasefire agreement. This development means that negotiators will need to revisit the list of hostages to be released in the first phase of the deal.

Path forward: New proposals to be presented to Israel and Hamas

US officials had been working on a final package with Qatar and Egypt, which included Hersh and several of the recently executed hostages. This situation raises questions about Hamas’ seriousness regarding the deal and increases the pressure on Israel and Netanyahu personally.

Following the discovery of the bodies, Biden remained hopeful for a ceasefire agreement, stating that negotiators were on the verge of reaching an agreement and that it was time for the war to end. He indicated that they believe a deal can be finalized, as all parties agree on the principles.

Nevertheless, in the wake of the hostage discovery, the path forward for the long-desired ceasefire agreement remains uncertain.

Recent in-person talks did not yield a breakthrough, but new proposals are set to be presented to Israel and Hamas.

Recent discussions included both high-level meetings and lower-level technical negotiations held in Doha, Qatar, and Cairo. CIA Director Bill Burns participated in these discussions. On August 16, the leaders of the mediating countries—the US, Qatar, and Egypt—rreleased a joint statement indicating that the talks aimed to be concluded the following week.

Netanyahu meets hostage families

Facing mounting pressure from the Israeli public, Netanyahu met with the hostage families on Sunday. He also released a tape accusing Hamas of the “cold-blooded murder” of six hostages and suggested that those who commit such acts are not interested in reaching a deal.

Netanyahu emphasized that the Israeli government and he personally remain committed to negotiating a deal that would secure the return of all hostages and ensure Israel’s security and existence.

The prime minister asserted that Israel would persist in pursuing Hamas and accused the group of refusing to engage in genuine negotiations since December. He noted that although Israel agreed to a hostage release deal with full US backing on May 27, Hamas refused. Even after the US updated the deal outline on August 16, Hamas once again declined.

Anger grows against Netanyahu

Anger directed at Netanyahu is escalating across Israel, and he is reportedly concerned about the widespread protests. An “endless sea of protesters” grew into large demonstrations in Tel Aviv and other areas on Sunday. Protesters hold Hamas responsible for the hostage deaths from the October 7 attacks but also criticize Netanyahu for his handling of the crisis, claiming he has not done enough to secure a ceasefire deal.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum has called for a nationwide halt in response to the news of the slain hostages and urged the government to finalize a deal to free the remaining hostages before they too are killed. Additionally, the country’s largest labor union has called for a nationwide strike, threatening that the “entire Israeli economy will shut down” on Monday.

