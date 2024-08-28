Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Rescue Qaid Farhan Alkadi After Being In Captivity For 326 Days In Gaza

Israeli forces on Tuesday while searching through Hamas' extensive tunnel network, located and freed Qaid Farhan Alkadi who was in captivity for 326 days in Gaza.

Israeli forces on Tuesday while searching through Hamas’ extensive tunnel network, located and freed Qaid Farhan Alkadi who was in captivity for 326 days in Gaza. Alkadi, 52, described the moment from an Israeli hospital, stating that he suddenly heard someone speaking Hebrew outside the door and found it unbelievable.

He was the eighth hostage rescued by Israeli forces since approximately 250 people were abducted during the October 7 attack that triggered the war, and he was the first to be found alive underground. The rescue offered a rare moment of relief to Israelis after 10 months of conflict but also highlighted the painful reality that many hostages remain in captivity while international mediators attempt to negotiate a cease-fire that would secure their release.

Alkadi speaks to Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Alkadi expressed gratitude during a call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and urged the leaders of his country to do everything possible to free the dozens still in captivity. He highlighted the urgency of the situation, suggesting that efforts should continue around the clock until the hostages are returned.

According to the military, Alkadi was discovered in a southern Gaza tunnel where hostages were suspected to be alongside militants and explosives. Israel’s military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, stated that Alkadi was held at several locations throughout his captivity.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant noted that the rescue operation was part of the army’s “daring and courageous activities conducted deep inside the Gaza Strip.”

The military stated that it applied “lessons” learned from previous operations during Alkadi’s rescue. Earlier in the war, Israeli troops mistakenly shot and killed three hostages inside Gaza, thinking they were militants.

What about the remaining hostages?

Israel estimates that 108 hostages remain in Gaza, with about one-third believed to be dead. Most of the remaining hostages were released during a weeklong cease-fire in November in exchange for the release of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Footage released by the Israeli military showed Alkadi moments after the rescue. He appeared unshaven, wearing a white tank top, and was seen sitting and smiling with soldiers before being transported by helicopter to a hospital. Although he looked emaciated, officials described his condition as stable.

His large family gathered at the hospital in Beersheba, a southern Israeli city, to welcome him home. One of his brothers held Alkadi’s infant son, who had been born during his captivity and had not yet met his father.

Netanyahu says military pressure on Hamas to continue

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also contacted Alkadi by phone shortly after his arrival at the hospital. He indicated that Israel would rely on both rescue operations and negotiations to bring the remaining hostages home. Netanyahu noted that both approaches would require a military presence in the field and ongoing military pressure on Hamas.

Alkadi, using a traditional Arabic nickname for Netanyahu, expressed gratitude to the prime minister for allowing him to reunite with his family, according to a video of the call shared by Netanyahu’s office.

Alkadi reminded Netanyahu that there were others still waiting. In response, Netanyahu assured that no one had been forgotten.

No indication of breakthrough in cease-fire talks

Israeli airstrikes continued on Tuesday across the Gaza Strip, with Palestinian officials reporting that at least 18 people, including eight children, were killed in the attacks.

Previous Israeli operations aimed at freeing hostages resulted in numerous Palestinian casualties. Hamas has claimed that several hostages were killed during Israeli airstrikes and failed rescue attempts. Additionally, Israeli troops mistakenly killed three Israelis who had escaped captivity in December.

The United States, Egypt, and Qatar have been working for months to negotiate a deal where the remaining hostages would be released in exchange for a lasting cease-fire. However, there has been no indication of a breakthrough in these talks.

Netanyahu has been heavily criticized by the families of the hostages and much of the Israeli public for failing to secure a deal with Hamas to bring them home.

Hamas aims to negotiate the release of hostages in exchange for a lasting cease-fire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, and the release of many Palestinian prisoners, including prominent militants.

Following the recovery of six hostages’ bodies by the Israeli military in southern Gaza last week, Israel’s military spokesperson, Hagari, indicated that the army was working to gather more intelligence for rescue operations. However, he noted that rescue operations alone could not bring everyone back.

Over 40,000 Palestinians killed

During the October 7 attack in Israel, Hamas-led militants abducted approximately 250 people and killed around 1,200 individuals, mostly civilians.

In retaliation, Israel’s offensive has resulted in the deaths of over 40,000 Palestinians, as reported by Gaza health officials, though they did not specify how many were militants. The offensive has displaced 90% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents and caused significant destruction throughout the territory.

