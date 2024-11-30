Home
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Israel-Hezbollah War: Fragile Ceasefire Achieved After Months of Conflict

A landmark ceasefire has brought a temporary end to Israel’s relentless airstrikes on Lebanon, marking a pause in a 14-month conflict with Hezbollah that had pushed the region to the brink.

Israel-Hezbollah War: Fragile Ceasefire Achieved After Months of Conflict

A landmark ceasefire has brought a temporary end to Israel’s relentless airstrikes on Lebanon, marking a pause in a 14-month conflict with Hezbollah that had pushed the region to the brink. The truce, achieved after weeks of intensive negotiations, was finalized in the eleventh hour, owing to high-stakes diplomacy led by the United States and France.

US envoy Amos Hochstein played a pivotal role in shuttling between Beirut and Jerusalem, navigating complex political dynamics and military tensions. Despite looming domestic elections, Hochstein’s efforts were critical to brokering a deal, which faced last-minute obstacles, including international arrest warrants for Israeli leaders.

The Strain of War Between Israel-Hezbollah

The prolonged confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah escalated last year when the Iranian-backed Lebanese group began launching rockets at Israeli military targets in support of Hamas. The conflict quickly intensified, with Israel expanding its military focus from Gaza to southern Lebanon.

In September, Israel launched a concentrated offensive, including a targeted strike that eliminated Hezbollah’s leader and key members of its command structure. By October, with Hezbollah weakened and southern Lebanon devastated, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled a potential opening for a truce.

Israel’s dual-front war stretched its resources thin, with reservists leaving civilian jobs to join the fight. At the same time, over a million Lebanese civilians were displaced, leaving the country in dire straits. Despite calls within Israel for a more decisive victory and the creation of a buffer zone, the strain on both sides paved the way for diplomatic overtures.

Diplomacy in Action between Israel and Hezbollah

“You sometimes get a sense when things get into the final lane, where the parties are not only close, but the will and the stars are aligned,” a senior US official noted, describing the delicate final stages of negotiations.

Hochstein’s diplomatic shuttle was bolstered by support from France, whose Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot worked closely with Israeli negotiators to design a phased ceasefire plan. France’s involvement was critical as Lebanese officials, skeptical of the US and Netanyahu, viewed Paris as a counterbalance.

The negotiations faced several hurdles, including Israel’s insistence on maintaining the right to strike if Hezbollah violated UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which had previously failed to prevent clashes. A compromise was reached through verbal assurances mediated by the US, allowing both sides to defend themselves while seeking to avoid escalations.

Israel also sought to address Hezbollah’s weapons supply routes through Syria, increasing airstrikes in Syrian regions near Russian forces to send a clear message to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Last-Minute Threats to the Deal

As negotiations neared conclusion, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. This development threatened to derail the fragile talks, as Netanyahu warned France against complying with ICC statutes, which could have jeopardized Lebanese agreement to the ceasefire.

High-level intervention from US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron helped defuse tensions. Macron reassured Netanyahu, while avoiding explicit threats of arrest, allowing talks to proceed.

Ceasefire Between Israel-Hezbollah in Effect

On the brink of a US presidential election, the urgency to finalize the deal was palpable. Hochstein warned Israeli negotiators that without a swift resolution, the US would withdraw from mediation efforts. This pressure, combined with intensified efforts by France and the US, ultimately brought the parties to agreement on Tuesday night.

By Wednesday morning, the bombs had stopped falling. While the ceasefire marks a significant step toward stability, the road ahead remains uncertain. Hezbollah’s weakened state and Israel’s tactical gains have reshaped the balance of power, but the underlying tensions that fueled the conflict remain unresolved.

“The two sides keep their right to defend themselves, but we want to do everything to avoid them exercising that right,” a European diplomat remarked.

