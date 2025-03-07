Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Israel Imposes New Graphic Warnings On Tobacco Products

Israel Imposes New Graphic Warnings On Tobacco Products

Israel's Ministry of Health Thursday released draft regulations that will require graphic health warnings to be displayed on smoking products. Thus, for the first time in Israel, graphic warnings will be added to the existing verbal warnings on packs of smoking products.

Israel Imposes New Graphic Warnings On Tobacco Products

Representative Image


Israel’s Ministry of Health Thursday released draft regulations that will require graphic health warnings to be displayed on smoking products. Thus, for the first time in Israel, graphic warnings will be added to the existing verbal warnings on packs of smoking products.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The warnings illustrate the harms of smoking itself as well as the harms resulting from exposure to smoke. The regulations will apply to a variety of smoking products, including cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, hookahs, and tobacco intended for chewing and sucking.

The publication of the regulations places Israel in line with countries that have already mandated the labeling of graphic warnings on smoking products. Regarding electronic cigarettes, the State of Israel will be one of the first countries in the world to require the labeling of a combined health warning (graphic and verbal) on electronic cigarettes and their parts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the regulations, the labeling requirement will include both a graphic health warning that presents the dangers and harms that may be caused by smoking, and a verbal health warning that explains the negative health consequences of smoking and exposure to it. In addition, the regulations include a labeling requirement for referrals to quit smoking through the Ministry of Health’s quit center or the health fund’s quit centers.

(Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: ‘NASA Astronauts Left In Space’: Donald Trump Cracks Jokes On Space Travel Under Biden Administration

Filed under

Israel Israel Health Ministry

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Making The Dragon And Elephant Dance’: China Calls For Stronger India-beijing Cooperation Amid US Tariff War

‘Making The Dragon And Elephant Dance’: China Calls For Stronger India-beijing Cooperation Amid US Tariff...

Historic Achievement: NewsX’s Vineet Malhotra Becomes First Indian Journalist to Receive Coveted People’s Award in the parliament of United Kingdom

Historic Achievement: NewsX’s Vineet Malhotra Becomes First Indian Journalist to Receive Coveted People’s Award in...

Manamey On OTT: Missed It In Theatres? Here’s Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Hit Romantic Comedy!

Manamey On OTT: Missed It In Theatres? Here’s Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Hit Romantic Comedy!

Namibia vs Netherlands: Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Online And On TV?

Namibia vs Netherlands: Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Online And...

Russia Targets Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure in Massive Missile & Drone Attack, Minister Says

Russia Targets Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure in Massive Missile & Drone Attack, Minister Says

Entertainment

Manamey On OTT: Missed It In Theatres? Here’s Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Hit Romantic Comedy!

Manamey On OTT: Missed It In Theatres? Here’s Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Hit Romantic Comedy!

‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’: Billie Eilish Returns to No. 1 on ARIA Albums Chart

‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’: Billie Eilish Returns to No. 1 on ARIA Albums Chart

Priyanka Chopra’s Mumbai Property Sale: 4 Luxe Apartments Fetch Over Rs 16 Crore

Priyanka Chopra’s Mumbai Property Sale: 4 Luxe Apartments Fetch Over Rs 16 Crore

Kriti Sanon Or Sharvari Wagh: Who Will Replace Kiara Advani In Ranveer Singh’s ‘Don 3’?

Kriti Sanon Or Sharvari Wagh: Who Will Replace Kiara Advani In Ranveer Singh’s ‘Don 3’?

‘Sky Force’ OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Akshay Kumar’s Action Drama

‘Sky Force’ OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Akshay Kumar’s Action Drama

Lifestyle

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR