Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Israel Intercepts Missile Fired by Yemen’s Houthi Rebels: Report

Israel Intercepts Missile Fired by Yemen’s Houthi Rebels: Report

Israel said its military intercepted a missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, triggering air raid sirens in Jerusalem and nearby areas.

Israel Intercepts Missile Fired by Yemen’s Houthi Rebels: Report

Israel said its military intercepted a missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, triggering air raid sirens in Jerusalem and nearby areas.


The Israeli military said Sunday it intercepted a missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, triggering air raid sirens in Jerusalem and surrounding areas, The Associated Press reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The intercepted missile marks the latest in a series of Houthi attacks targetting Israel and international shipping routes, which the Iran-backed group claims are in response to Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

While the Houthis have portrayed their actions as solidarity with Palestinians, many of the commercial vessels targetted in the Red Sea had no ties to Israel or the Gaza conflict, as reported by AP.

Earlier this month, the United States paused its airstrike campaign against Houthi targets, citing a pledge by the group to cease attacks on commercial ships. However, that informal deal did not extend to strikes against Israeli territory.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

Filed under

Houthi rebels Israel Yemen

Naama Levy, a former host

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can...
Triptii Dimri and RGV

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone...
Malvika Raaj, husband Pra

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With...
A man accused of engaging

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
Rajesh Kumar and Bilawal

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai
newsx

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Tribal Woman Raped, Tortured with Iron Rod in Khandwa; Dies Before Help...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can Only Pray And Cling To The Wall

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can...

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone As Female Lead In Spirit

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone...

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With Pranav Bagga

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With...

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Entertainment

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone As Female Lead In Spirit

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With Pranav Bagga

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Billionaire Romance: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy $500M Yacht Adventure Before Summer Nuptials, Pictures Inside

Billionaire Romance: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy $500M Yacht Adventure Before Summer Nuptials, Pictures

Ravi Mohan’s Alleged GF Kenishaa Francis Slams Down On Trolls, Initiates Legal Action Over Rape Threats

Ravi Mohan’s Alleged GF Kenishaa Francis Slams Down On Trolls, Initiates Legal Action Over Rape

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season