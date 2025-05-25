Israel Intercepts Missile Fired by Yemen’s Houthi Rebels: Report

Israel said its military intercepted a missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, triggering air raid sirens in Jerusalem and nearby areas.

The Israeli military said Sunday it intercepted a missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, triggering air raid sirens in Jerusalem and surrounding areas, The Associated Press reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The intercepted missile marks the latest in a series of Houthi attacks targetting Israel and international shipping routes, which the Iran-backed group claims are in response to Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

While the Houthis have portrayed their actions as solidarity with Palestinians, many of the commercial vessels targetted in the Red Sea had no ties to Israel or the Gaza conflict, as reported by AP.

Earlier this month, the United States paused its airstrike campaign against Houthi targets, citing a pledge by the group to cease attacks on commercial ships. However, that informal deal did not extend to strikes against Israeli territory.

