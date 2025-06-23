Israel-Iran Conflict: US Embassy In Qatar Tells Americans To ‘Shelter In Place’

Israel-Iran War: The United States Embassy in Qatar has issued an advisory urging American citizens in the country to shelter in place until further notice. The advisory sent via email stated that the recommendation is being made “out of an abundance of caution.” It did not provide further details on any specific threat or any potential Iranian attack.

Travel Disruptions As Large-Scale Israel-Iran War Threats Loom

This advisory from the US embassy in Qatar comes in the wake of a security alert issued by the US State Department on June 22. The alert was issued as tensions escalate following Friday’s US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

Also Read: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Backs US Airstrikes On Iran’s Nuke Sites, Warns Of Full-Scale War

“The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East,” the State Department said in its alert to US citizens in Qatar.

“There is the potential for demonstrations against US citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises US citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution,” the alert added.

Al Udeid Air Base Access Restricted As Israel-Iran War Intensifies

Qatar hosts the Al Udeid Air Base, the largest American military installation in the Middle East. Before the embassy’s shelter-in-place recommendation, an earlier advisory had already cautioned US personnel at Al Udeid to “exercise increased vigilance.” The advisory also noted that access to the base had been temporarily restricted. However, no specific timeline or cause was disclosed.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: NATO Summit 2025: Role, Funding, 32 Members, Tensions And Everything You Need To Know About The Alliance