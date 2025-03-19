Israel Issues Last Warning To Hamas, Renews Ground Operations

The announcement follows a surge in deadly airstrikes, which, according to Gaza’s health ministry, have claimed hundreds of lives since the truce ended in January.

Israel has resumed ground operations in Gaza, escalating its military campaign while urging the return of hostages and the removal of Hamas from power. The announcement follows a surge in deadly airstrikes, which, according to Gaza’s health ministry, have claimed hundreds of lives since the truce ended in January.

Escalating Military Action

The Israeli military confirmed that it had launched targeted operations in central and southern Gaza, aiming to expand its security perimeter and establish a buffer zone between northern and southern areas. Despite international calls for a ceasefire, the strikes have continued, forcing thousands of civilians to flee combat zones in fear for their safety.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Fred Oola, a senior medical officer at the Red Cross field hospital in Rafah, described the renewed violence as devastating. “Panic is in the air,” he said. “We see the pain and despair in the faces of those seeking medical aid.”

Israel’s Warning to Gaza Residents

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz addressed residents of Gaza in a public statement, warning them to act swiftly. “This is the last warning,” he declared. “Follow the advice of the U.S. president: return the hostages and remove Hamas. Only then will new options open up, including the possibility for those who wish to leave Gaza.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

His statement referenced a previous message from U.S. President Donald Trump, who warned Gazans that their future depended on the release of the hostages.

Hostage Crisis and Stalled Ceasefire Talks

Since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack that triggered the war, 251 hostages have been taken. According to the Israeli military, 58 remain in captivity, with at least 34 believed to be dead.

Despite the renewed violence, Hamas has not retaliated militarily. A senior Hamas official confirmed the group’s willingness to discuss a ceasefire but rejected any renegotiation of the three-phase agreement brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. “Hamas is open to negotiations but insists on sticking to the existing deal,” said spokesperson Taher al-Nunu, urging Israel to move forward with the next phase.

Ceasefire negotiations have stalled due to Israeli and U.S. efforts to extend the first phase of the agreement, delaying a more permanent ceasefire and Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza. Political analysts suggest Israel is reluctant to proceed to the second phase, as it could end the war without fully dismantling Hamas.

Humanitarian Impact and International Response

As Israeli airstrikes intensify, the civilian death toll continues to rise. Gaza’s civil defense agency reported that at least 470 people were killed in recent strikes, with entire families among the victims. A United Nations staff member was also killed when a UN building in Deir el-Balah was struck. The UN has called for a full investigation, while Israel has denied responsibility for the attack.

The international community has responded with growing alarm. British Foreign Minister David Lammy condemned the attack on the UN facility, demanding accountability. Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that Israel’s air raids were “shattering the hopes of Israelis and Palestinians for an end to suffering.” Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called the renewed strikes “unacceptable.”

According to Israeli figures, Hamas’s initial attack in October 2023 resulted in 1,218 deaths, primarily civilians. In response, Israel has launched an extensive military operation that has led to significant casualties in Gaza. Before the latest wave of airstrikes, the death toll in Gaza had already surpassed 48,570, as reported by the territory’s health ministry.

Must Read: Macron And Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Ukraine Peace Talks, Gaza Ceasefire, And Regional Stability