Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Israel Issues Rare Evacuation Warning for Yemen’s Sana’a Airport Following Missile Strike

Israel Issues Rare Evacuation Warning for Yemen’s Sana’a Airport Following Missile Strike

Israel Defense Forces have issued an evacuation warning for Yemen’s international airport in Sana’a, signaling a sharp escalation in tensions.

Israel Issues Rare Evacuation Warning for Yemen’s Sana’a Airport Following Missile Strike

Israel Defense Forces have issued an evacuation warning for Yemen’s international airport in Sana’a, signaling a sharp escalation in tensions.


In an unprecedented move, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have issued an evacuation warning for Yemen’s international airport in Sana’a, signalling a sharp escalation in the ongoing regional tensions, CNN reported on Tuesday.

This marks the first time the Israeli military has directly called for evacuations in Yemen, a country more than 1,000 miles away from Israel, the report said. “Failure to evacuate the area endangers your lives,” the publication quoted IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee as saying in a statement posted on social media in Arabic.

The warning follows a barrage of Israeli airstrikes on Monday reportredly targetting Yemen’s western port city of Hodeidah and a cement factory in nearby Bajil. According to the Houthi-run Ministry of Health, at least one person was killed and 35 others injured in the factory strike, as reported by CNN.

The Israeli action came in response to a Houthi-fired ballistic missile that reportedly breached Israel’s air defenses and landed near Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport on Sunday. The IDF confirmed that multiple interception attempts failed to neutralize the missile.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Monday’s airstrikes are the latest in a series of retaliatory actions. In December, Israel bombed Sana’a’s international airport, killing at least three people and injuring 30 others, according to the Houthi-run al-Masirah satellite TV network.

 

Filed under

Israel Sana’a Airport Yemen

newsx

India Demands Return Of Sacred Buddha Relics Ahead Of Controversial Hong Kong Auction
India and UK sign landmar

India, UK Seal Landmark Free Trade Deal, PM Modi Calls It A New Era In...
Pakistani actress Bushra

Who Is Bushra Ansari? Pak Actress Roasts Javed Akhtar, Wants Him To Be Quiet Like...
Diljit Dosanjh made a roy

Diljit Dosanjh Wanted To Wear A 1,000-Carat Cartier Necklace To The Met Gala 2025— Here’s...
US stocks slipped for a s

Wall Street Slides for Second Day Ahead of Fed Meeting Amid Tariff Jitters and Economic...
Israel Defense Forces hav

Israel Issues Rare Evacuation Warning for Yemen’s Sana’a Airport Following Missile Strike
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Demands Return Of Sacred Buddha Relics Ahead Of Controversial Hong Kong Auction

India Demands Return Of Sacred Buddha Relics Ahead Of Controversial Hong Kong Auction

India, UK Seal Landmark Free Trade Deal, PM Modi Calls It A New Era In Strategic Partnership

India, UK Seal Landmark Free Trade Deal, PM Modi Calls It A New Era In...

Who Is Bushra Ansari? Pak Actress Roasts Javed Akhtar, Wants Him To Be Quiet Like Naseeruddin Shah Over Pahalgam Attack Remarks

Who Is Bushra Ansari? Pak Actress Roasts Javed Akhtar, Wants Him To Be Quiet Like...

Diljit Dosanjh Wanted To Wear A 1,000-Carat Cartier Necklace To The Met Gala 2025— Here’s Why He Was Denied

Diljit Dosanjh Wanted To Wear A 1,000-Carat Cartier Necklace To The Met Gala 2025— Here’s...

Wall Street Slides for Second Day Ahead of Fed Meeting Amid Tariff Jitters and Economic Concerns

Wall Street Slides for Second Day Ahead of Fed Meeting Amid Tariff Jitters and Economic...

Entertainment

Who Is Bushra Ansari? Pak Actress Roasts Javed Akhtar, Wants Him To Be Quiet Like Naseeruddin Shah Over Pahalgam Attack Remarks

Who Is Bushra Ansari? Pak Actress Roasts Javed Akhtar, Wants Him To Be Quiet Like

Diljit Dosanjh Wanted To Wear A 1,000-Carat Cartier Necklace To The Met Gala 2025— Here’s Why He Was Denied

Diljit Dosanjh Wanted To Wear A 1,000-Carat Cartier Necklace To The Met Gala 2025— Here’s

Has Hania Aamir Made A New Instagram Account For Indian Fans? Here’s The Truth

Has Hania Aamir Made A New Instagram Account For Indian Fans? Here’s The Truth

Caught On Cam: Kim Kardashian Gives A Cold Stare, Snaps At Security For Stepping On Her Met Gala 2025 Outfit

Caught On Cam: Kim Kardashian Gives A Cold Stare, Snaps At Security For Stepping On

Caught On Cam: Did Thalapathy Vijay’s Security Point A Gun At A Fan’s Head At Airport? Here’s What Happened

Caught On Cam: Did Thalapathy Vijay’s Security Point A Gun At A Fan’s Head At

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media