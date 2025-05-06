Israel Defense Forces have issued an evacuation warning for Yemen’s international airport in Sana’a, signaling a sharp escalation in tensions.

Israel Defense Forces have issued an evacuation warning for Yemen’s international airport in Sana’a, signaling a sharp escalation in tensions.

In an unprecedented move, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have issued an evacuation warning for Yemen’s international airport in Sana’a, signalling a sharp escalation in the ongoing regional tensions, CNN reported on Tuesday.

This marks the first time the Israeli military has directly called for evacuations in Yemen, a country more than 1,000 miles away from Israel, the report said. “Failure to evacuate the area endangers your lives,” the publication quoted IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee as saying in a statement posted on social media in Arabic.

The warning follows a barrage of Israeli airstrikes on Monday reportredly targetting Yemen’s western port city of Hodeidah and a cement factory in nearby Bajil. According to the Houthi-run Ministry of Health, at least one person was killed and 35 others injured in the factory strike, as reported by CNN.

The Israeli action came in response to a Houthi-fired ballistic missile that reportedly breached Israel’s air defenses and landed near Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport on Sunday. The IDF confirmed that multiple interception attempts failed to neutralize the missile.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Monday’s airstrikes are the latest in a series of retaliatory actions. In December, Israel bombed Sana’a’s international airport, killing at least three people and injuring 30 others, according to the Houthi-run al-Masirah satellite TV network.