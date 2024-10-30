Israel Launches Airstrikes On Baalbek: Evacuation Orders Trigger Mass Exodus

Israel has launched heavy airstrikes on the historic city of Baalbek, located in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley. This military action follows the issuance of evacuation orders by the Israeli military, prompting tens of thousands of residents to flee the area.

Local reports indicate that more than 20 airstrikes targeted the Baalbek area, with at least five strikes occurring within the city itself, known for its UNESCO-listed ancient Roman temple complex. Mayor Mustafa al-Shell confirmed the intensity of the attacks, stating that the city was under significant bombardment.

Additionally, Lebanon’s state news agency reported that diesel tanks in the nearby town of Douris were hit, with pictures showing massive plumes of black smoke rising into the sky. The Israeli military claimed that the strikes were aimed at fuel depots linked to Hezbollah, the militant group based in Lebanon.

Escalating Tensions Amidst Military Campaign

The strikes come at a time of heightened tensions, with Hezbollah’s newly appointed secretary-general, Naim Qassem, vowing to continue the group’s military operations against Israel. In a statement made shortly after his appointment, Qassem declared that Hezbollah would not call for a ceasefire, emphasizing a commitment to the ongoing conflict.

Qassem’s remarks come in the wake of the death of his predecessor, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous month. Reports suggest that Qassem may have fled to Iran, Hezbollah’s primary backer.

Strategic Importance Of Baalbek

Baalbek is strategically significant for Hezbollah, serving as a vital population center in the Bekaa Valley near the Syrian border. The region is known for its poverty and rural characteristics, but it also houses part of Hezbollah’s military infrastructure and recruitment efforts.

The Israeli military has recognized Baalbek’s strategic value, having issued evacuation orders for the city and nearby towns, including Ain Bourday and Douris. The warning indicated that Israel would take “forceful” action against Hezbollah interests in the region.

The evacuation orders have incited panic among residents, many of whom are already displaced from other conflict-ridden areas. Roula Zeaiter, program manager for the Lebanese Women Democratic Gathering, described the scene, stating, “Minutes after the order to leave came, the streets were filled with people grabbing their things, locking their homes, and closing their shops.”

Videos circulating online captured the chaos, with significant traffic congestion as families attempted to evacuate the city. Mayor al-Shell estimated that around 50,000 people fled Baalbek within two hours, although many remained behind for various reasons.

The initial wave of Israeli strikes reportedly targeted residential areas, hitting villas and buildings in both the city center and outskirts. Al-Shell expressed concern, stating, “It’s not clear what the Israelis have targeted, but I can tell you that there are no ammunition dumps or weapons caches in Baalbek.”

Despite extensive strikes, the UNESCO World Heritage site comprising Baalbek’s ancient Roman temples has reportedly remained unharmed. Nonetheless, al-Shell warned of “Israeli treachery” and urged international bodies to defend Baalbek’s historical ruins.

International Reactions And Calls For Restraint

UNESCO has raised alarms about the threat to World Heritage sites in the region, emphasizing the need for all parties to respect these historical landmarks. The agency stated, “UNESCO recalls to all parties their obligation to respect and protect the integrity of these sites.”

In Washington, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller called for Israel to avoid harming civilians and critical infrastructure. He confirmed that U.S. Middle East envoys were traveling to Israel to discuss a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Ceasefire Efforts Amidst Ongoing Violence

As violence continues, U.S. mediators are reportedly working on a proposal for a 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, aimed at finalizing the implementation of UN Security Council resolution 1701. This resolution, which ended the last war between the two in 2006, calls for a demilitarized southern Lebanon free of armed personnel, aside from those belonging to the Lebanese state and UN peacekeeping forces.

The ongoing conflict has had devastating consequences, with more than 2,800 fatalities reported in Lebanon, including 2,100 in just the past five weeks, according to local authorities. The situation remains precarious, with both civilian and military targets facing escalating attacks.

