Israel Launches ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ Offensive in Gaza Amid Soaring Civilian Toll and Rising Global Tensions

Israel has launched a major new military offensive in Gaza, announcing the start of Operation Gideon’s Chariots following a wave of intense airstrikes that killed more than 100 people. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed late Friday that they had “launched extensive attacks and mobilized forces to seize strategic areas in the Gaza Strip,” describing the assault as part of an expanded effort to achieve “all the goals of the war in Gaza.”

This latest escalation is aimed at pressuring Hamas to release the remaining hostages captured during the militant group’s deadly October 2023 attack on Israel.

Trump’s Regional Tour Excludes Israel

The Israeli military’s announcement came as U.S. President Donald Trump concluded a regional trip that included stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates—but notably, not Israel.

Speaking to reporters in Abu Dhabi earlier on Friday, Trump acknowledged the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza“We’re looking at Gaza. And we’re going to get that taken care of. A lot of people are starving.” He also reiterated his controversial vision of turning Gaza into a “freedom zone,” reviving a February proposal for the U.S. to take control of the territory for reconstruction as a luxury hub for business and leisure.

While there had been hope that Trump’s visit might facilitate a pause in fighting or an uptick in humanitarian aid, the past 72 hours have instead witnessed a sharp escalation in violence. The death toll now rivals the early days of Israel’s renewed offensive following the March collapse of a fragile ceasefire.

Rising Civilian Death Toll in Gaza

According to Gaza’s civil defence agency, Israeli strikes on Friday alone killed 108 people, mostly women and children. Local health officials reported that at least 48 bodies were taken to the Indonesian hospital in northern Gaza and 16 to Nasser hospital after attacks near Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis.

Palestinian officials estimate that as many as 250 to 300 people have been killed in Israeli strikes over the past several days.

In Jabaliya, northern Gaza, where bombardments have been ongoing for weeks, residents mourned amid rubble. Ten bodies wrapped in white sheets lay lined on the ground. “We were asleep when suddenly everything exploded around us … everyone started running … there was blood everywhere, body parts and corpses,” said Umm Mohammed al-Tatari, 57.

The Israeli military said its air force had targeted over 150 “terror” sites across Gaza.

Hostages and Escalating Ground Invasion by Israel

Hamas continues to hold 57 of the roughly 250 hostages seized during its October 2023 assault, which left around 1,200 Israelis dead—most of them civilians. Israel believes fewer than half of the hostages remain alive.

In response, Israel’s military campaign—ongoing since mid-March—has grown in intensity, with officials claiming it is essential to compel Hamas to release the captives. Gaza’s health ministry reports that approximately 53,000 people have been killed in the territory since the war began, most of them civilians.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that tens of thousands of reservists have been called up for the offensive, and that Israeli forces will hold newly captured territory. He warned that the operation would result in “significant displacement” of Gaza’s population. Some Israeli ministers have openly spoken of “conquering” Gaza.

Earlier this week, Israeli forces conducted some of the heaviest strikes yet, targeting Hamas’s current Gaza commander, who is believed to be hiding in tunnel systems beneath a large hospital complex in Khan Younis. Hamas has denied using civilians as human shields.

U.S. Pressure and Humanitarian Tensions

On Monday, Hamas released Edan Alexander, the last living U.S. citizen hostage, following direct talks with the Trump administration—conversations that reportedly excluded Israel. Taher al-Nunu, a senior Hamas official, said that under the understanding reached with Washington, the group expects the U.S. to “exert further pressure” on Israel “to open the crossings and allow the immediate entry of humanitarian aid.”

Despite this, Israeli officials deny that their blockade—now over 10 weeks old—has caused hunger in Gaza. Trump’s remarks on famine will likely be viewed as evidence of deepening tensions between his administration and Netanyahu’s government.

Israel has proposed a new aid delivery model using hubs managed by private contractors and guarded by Israeli forces. The U.S. supports the plan, but aid organizations have labeled it dangerous, unworkable, and possibly illegal due to the risk of forced mass population transfers.

Aid Agencies and UN Push for Immediate Relief

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged concerns about the Israeli aid plan on Thursday, stating Washington was “open to an alternative if someone has a better one.”

Meanwhile, the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation announced plans to begin operating by month’s end and has requested that Israel lift its blockade immediately to allow aid deliveries. Aid groups warn that any delay will cost lives, as cases of acute malnutrition—particularly among children—are surging.

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher strongly opposed the U.S. proposal and advocated for the UN’s existing, tested model. “We have the people. We have the distribution networks. We have the trust of the communities on the ground. And we have the aid itself,” Fletcher said on Friday. “We demand rapid, safe, and unimpeded aid delivery for civilians in need. Let us work.”

