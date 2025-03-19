Israel Launches ‘Limited Ground Ops’ in Gaza, Breaks Ceasefire Agreement

Israel’s military has launched a new ground operation in Gaza, reigniting conflict after a brief ceasefire with Hamas. The israeli Military stated on Wednesday that they initiated a limited ground operation to retake part of key Gaza corridor.

The Israeli forces moved into the Netzarim corridor, a strategic strip that separates northern and southern Gaza. Israel had withdrawn from the area in January as part of the ceasefire, but its latest move signals a return to full-scale military action.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This escalation shatters hopes for peace, leaving civilians caught in the middle once again. The situation is unfolding rapidly, with fears of further violence growing by the hour.

More details are awaited.