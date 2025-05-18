Israel Launches New Offensive in Gaza Amid Worsening Crisis – Here’s What We Know So Far

Israel has escalated its military campaign in Gaza, launching a new offensive against Hamas as the war enters one of its darkest phases.

Israel has escalated its military campaign in Gaza, launching a new offensive against Hamas as the war enters one of its darkest phases, The Associated Press reported on Sunday. The blockade on Gaza, which has now lasted for 12 weeks, has left the region in dire straits. With hundreds of casualties reported in recent days, experts have warned of an impending famine, while hospitals struggle with shortages of essential medicines to treat even routine conditions.

The military’s new offensive comes as the delivery of aid is increasingly under scrutiny. Israel, with U.S. support, is preparing a new organization to handle aid distribution, but humanitarian groups have raised concerns that the plans won’t meet Gaza’s enormous needs and could even weaponize food deliveries. It remains unclear when operations will begin or how they will be funded.

Meanwhile, negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage exchange continue in Qatar, though progress remains slow. Hamas is demanding an end to the war, while Israel insists it will continue fighting until Hamas is fully dismantled or exiled, even if hostages are freed.

Here are the latest developments in the ongoing conflict:

Casualties Rise Amid Intensified Israeli Strikes

The violence has escalated significantly since a six-week ceasefire wa broken in mid-March. Israel resumed airstrikes on Gaza, citing the need to pressure Hamas into freeing hostages taken during the October 7, 2023, attack that sparked the war.

In a single day on Sunday, Israeli airstrikes killed over 100 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants. The strikes have destroyed key infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, medical clinics, mosques and shelters. One of the most significant losses occurred when Israeli bombing forced the closure of the Indonesian Hospital, a critical medical facility in northern Gaza. The European Hospital, which was the only remaining source of cancer treatment in Gaza, was also reportedly put out of service last week.

Israel maintains that it is targeting only Hamas militants and accuses the group of using civilians as human shields. However, the scale of destruction has drawn sharp criticism from international observers. According to the United Nations children’s agency, an average of 100 children were killed each day by Israeli airstrikes during the final 10 days of March.

Since the start of the war, nearly 3,000 people have died from Israeli bombardment, with more than 53,000 casualties in total, as reported by the Gaza Health Ministry.

Gaza Faces Acute Food Shortage

Since early March, Israel has reportedly blocked food, fuel and medical supplies from entering Gaza. The blockade, compounded by the ongoing military campaign, has left Gaza’s population almost entirely reliant on international aid. With most community kitchens shut down, local food providers like the U.N.’s World Food Program and World Central Kitchen have run out of supplies. Basic food items, including vegetables and meat, are either inaccessible or prohibitively expensive, and many people now spend hours queuing for a small scoop of rice.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, a leading international authority on hunger, reports that nearly half a million Palestinians are facing “catastrophic” levels of hunger, while another million struggle to find enough to eat. Without a change in the blockade, experts warn that Gaza could soon face famine, according to AP.

Aid Distribution Plans Under Scrutiny

The latest satellite images, obtained by The Associated Press, suggest that Israel is preparing for a new aid distribution initiative. The plan, backed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation—an organization comprising American security contractors and humanitarian officials—would establish four aid distribution sites in southern Gaza. Each site would serve around 300,000 people, covering roughly half of Gaza’s population.

However, this proposal has raised alarms among humanitarian groups, who worry that the use of private security firms to guard the distribution sites could hinder the flow of aid and expose vulnerable civilians to further violence.

Hostage Crisis Remains Central to the Conflict

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to intensify Israel’s military efforts to secure the return of hostages and dismantle Hamas. The group abducted 251 hostages in the October 7 attack, and around 58 remain in captivity, reports suggest. While Hamas has released most hostages through ceasefire agreements, it is demanding a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza before releasing the remaining captives.

Many families of the hostages have staged mass protests, fearing for the safety of their loved ones. Hostages are believed to be held in various locations, including tunnels, and Hamas has warned that it will execute the captives if Israeli forces attempt a rescue.

U.S. Response and Controversial Proposal by Trump

Although U.S. President Donald Trump skipped Israel during his Middle East tour last week, his administration has voiced support for Israel’s actions in Gaza. Trump has proposed resettling Gaza’s population of roughly 2 million Palestinians in other countries and redeveloping the region for others, reports say. While Israel has shown support for the proposal, it has been heavily criticized by Palestinians, Arab nations, and much of the international community.

Experts have raised legal concerns, suggesting that such a move would likely violate international law. Despite the criticism, Israel has continued to back Trump’s plan, though it remains unclear how it could be implemented in the current context of the ongoing conflict.