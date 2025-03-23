Home
Israel Launches Operation In Rafah: Tel al-Sultan Encircled, Hamas Infrastructure Hit

Israeli forces have successfully completed the encirclement of Tel al-Sultan, a district in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, as part of an ongoing military operation targeting Hamas infrastructure.

Israel Launches Operation in Rafah: Tel al-Sultan Encircled, Hamas Infrastructure Hit


Israeli forces have successfully completed the encirclement of Tel al-Sultan, a district in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, as part of an ongoing military operation targeting Hamas infrastructure. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the operation has resulted in the elimination of multiple Hamas operatives and the dismantling of terrorist strongholds.

Overnight, the IDF raided a Hamas command and control center that had been in use for several months. The military has emphasized that evacuation routes have been established to allow civilians to leave the combat zone safely. “The IDF will continue its operations against terrorist organizations in Gaza to safeguard Israeli civilians,” the military stated.

Broader Military Actions and International Developments

Alongside operations in Rafah, Israeli forces launched a ground offensive in Beit Hanoun, a northern Gaza town, on Sunday morning. The military also confirmed the elimination of Salah al-Bardawil, a senior Hamas politburo member, in an airstrike in Khan Yunis.

Additionally, Israel’s Political-Security Cabinet approved a proposal by Defense Minister Yisrael Katz to establish a voluntary passage administration for Gaza residents seeking to leave for third countries. “The administration will facilitate safe and controlled passage, including securing movement, establishing a traffic lane, and coordinating infrastructure for departure by land, sea, and air,” Katz announced.

Meanwhile, Israeli air defenses intercepted a missile launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis on Sunday morning, preventing it from reaching Israeli territory.

Historical Context: The Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict

The latest military operations come in response to the deadly Hamas-led attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. In that attack, at least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage. As of now, 59 hostages remain in captivity, with 36 believed to be deceased.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has deep historical roots, with repeated escalations since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007. Over the years, multiple wars and military operations have taken place, with Israel seeking to dismantle Hamas’s military capabilities and Hamas continuing its attacks on Israeli territory. Despite ceasefire efforts and international interventions, hostilities have persisted, leading to significant humanitarian and security concerns in the region.

ALSO READ: Israeli Airstrike Kills Hamas Leader as Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 50,000

 

