Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Live Tv

Israel Launches Renewed Strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israel's military has initiated another round of airstrikes targeting southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, as the conflict with Hezbollah escalates.

Israel Launches Renewed Strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israel’s military has initiated another round of airstrikes targeting southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, as the conflict with Hezbollah escalates.

The ongoing bombardment has already claimed nearly 560 lives, including at least 50 children, over the past week. Israel asserts that its strikes are focused on dismantling Hezbollah’s weaponry and infrastructure, which it labels as terrorist assets.

In addition to the tragic loss of life, thousands have been injured, and tens of thousands have been displaced, fleeing their homes in search of safety as the situation worsens.

More updates are expected as the situation develops.

airstrikes Bekaa Valley Hezbollah Israel Southern Lebanon

PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Allegedly Handing Haryana to ‘Dalals and Damads’ in Sonipat Rally

Kartik Aaryan Shares Intriguing New Poster Of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

China’s ICBM Launch Into Pacific: A Strategic Military Move

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Issues Apology, Retracts Statement On Farm Laws

Pat Cummins Trains Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy Against India

Kartik Aaryan Shares Intriguing New Poster Of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Johnny Depp: My Life Has Turned Into A Soap Opera

Gwen Stefani About ‘Bouquet’: It’s Not A Country Record

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 41: Film Continues To Mint Money

Diddy Wanted Young Princes William And Harry To Join His Parties

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

