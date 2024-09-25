Israel Launches Renewed Strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israel's military has initiated another round of airstrikes targeting southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, as the conflict with Hezbollah escalates.

Israel’s military has initiated another round of airstrikes targeting southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, as the conflict with Hezbollah escalates.

The ongoing bombardment has already claimed nearly 560 lives, including at least 50 children, over the past week. Israel asserts that its strikes are focused on dismantling Hezbollah’s weaponry and infrastructure, which it labels as terrorist assets.

In addition to the tragic loss of life, thousands have been injured, and tens of thousands have been displaced, fleeing their homes in search of safety as the situation worsens.

More updates are expected as the situation develops.