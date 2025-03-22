Israel Launches Second Wave Of Airstrikes Against Hezbollah In Lebanon, Netanyahu And Katz Order More Retaliatory Strikes

Tensions in the Israel-Lebanon border region have escalated as Israeli forces launched a second wave of airstrikes against Hezbollah targets. The strikes, ordered by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz, come in response to renewed rocket fire from Lebanon.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz have directed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to carry out a second wave of airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions in Lebanon.

A statement from Katz’s office confirmed that both leaders instructed the military to strike multiple Hezbollah sites in response to a barrage of rockets fired earlier in the day. The IDF has since confirmed that the airstrikes are ongoing.

Escalation Following Initial Strikes By Israel

This latest round of strikes follows an earlier wave conducted by the IDF on Saturday morning, during which Hezbollah rocket launchers and a command center in southern Lebanon were targeted. The military described the rocket fire from Lebanon as “a blatant violation of the understanding between Israel and Lebanon” and warned that it posed a “direct threat to the citizens of the State of Israel.”

The Israeli government has placed responsibility on the Lebanese authorities for any hostilities originating from its territory.

“The Lebanese government is responsible for everything that occurs within its territory, and Israel will not permit any harm to its citizens or sovereignty,” the Israeli defense ministry stated. “We will take all necessary actions to ensure the security of our civilians.”

The IDF reiterated that Lebanon must uphold its agreements and prevent further attack.

This is a developing story.

