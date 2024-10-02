Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Israel Likely To Attack Iran’s Oil Network After Tehran’s Missile Attack

Israel is preparing a "significant retaliation" after 200 ballistic missiles from Iran hit the country in a recent strike. Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Iran would face consequences.

Israel Likely To Attack Iran’s Oil Network After Tehran’s Missile Attack

Israel is preparing a “significant retaliation” after 200 ballistic missiles from Iran hit the country in a recent strike. Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Iran would face consequences for launching the missile strike on Israel, as tensions rise in the Middle East.

Iran, a major oil producer within OPEC, relies heavily on its oil and gas exports for its economy. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned that Iran’s actions risked destabilizing the region. He urged that Hezbollah and Iran stop their attacks on Israel to prevent further escalation.

Middle East on the edge of conflict

UK Defense Secretary John Healey confirmed that British forces contributed to supporting Israel following the missile barrage, which country’s army radio reported involved nearly 200 rockets. It is believed that RAF jets participated in the defense operations. The US also reported intercepting several weapons during the attack.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed deep concern about the Middle East being on the edge of conflict, emphasizing Britain’s support for Israel. In a televised address, he affirmed the country’s solidarity with Israel.

Israel to retaliate

The attack, seen as retaliation for Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, significantly escalated the conflict. Netanyahu declared that Iran had made a grave mistake and would face consequences. He stressed that Israel would retaliate against any attackers, while Tehran claimed that 90% of the missiles had hit their targets. In response, Iran warned of severe damage to Israel’s infrastructure if an attack occurred and cautioned that any intervention by Israel’s allies would lead to further strikes on regional interests and bases.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden praised the US and Israeli military for their capabilities in thwarting the missile attack. He acknowledged the collaboration between the two nations and reiterated full support for Israel, noting that the US military had actively contributed to Israel’s defense. Biden also mentioned ongoing consultations with Israeli counterparts and regular updates from the national security team.

Read More: Iron Dome, David’s Sling And Arrow Anti-Missile Systems: How Israel Defeated Iran’s Attack

Filed under

Iran Attack Iran Oil Network Israel Middle East conflict President Joe Biden

Also Read

500 kg Cocaine Valued At ₹ 2,000 Crore Seized In Delhi

500 kg Cocaine Valued At ₹ 2,000 Crore Seized In Delhi

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Face Villa In An European Bout

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Face Villa In An European Bout

K’nataka CM Siddaramaiah Makes A Party Worker Holding India Flag To Remove His Shoe | WATCH

K’nataka CM Siddaramaiah Makes A Party Worker Holding India Flag To Remove His Shoe |...

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

MEA Reacts To Iran-Israel Conflict, Says ‘Deeply concerned’

MEA Reacts To Iran-Israel Conflict, Says ‘Deeply concerned’

Entertainment

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox