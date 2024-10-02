Israel Likely To Attack Iran’s Oil Network After Tehran’s Missile Attack

Israel is preparing a "significant retaliation" after 200 ballistic missiles from Iran hit the country in a recent strike. Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Iran would face consequences.

Iran, a major oil producer within OPEC, relies heavily on its oil and gas exports for its economy. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned that Iran’s actions risked destabilizing the region. He urged that Hezbollah and Iran stop their attacks on Israel to prevent further escalation.

Middle East on the edge of conflict

UK Defense Secretary John Healey confirmed that British forces contributed to supporting Israel following the missile barrage, which country’s army radio reported involved nearly 200 rockets. It is believed that RAF jets participated in the defense operations. The US also reported intercepting several weapons during the attack.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed deep concern about the Middle East being on the edge of conflict, emphasizing Britain’s support for Israel. In a televised address, he affirmed the country’s solidarity with Israel.

Israel to retaliate

The attack, seen as retaliation for Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, significantly escalated the conflict. Netanyahu declared that Iran had made a grave mistake and would face consequences. He stressed that Israel would retaliate against any attackers, while Tehran claimed that 90% of the missiles had hit their targets. In response, Iran warned of severe damage to Israel’s infrastructure if an attack occurred and cautioned that any intervention by Israel’s allies would lead to further strikes on regional interests and bases.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden praised the US and Israeli military for their capabilities in thwarting the missile attack. He acknowledged the collaboration between the two nations and reiterated full support for Israel, noting that the US military had actively contributed to Israel’s defense. Biden also mentioned ongoing consultations with Israeli counterparts and regular updates from the national security team.

