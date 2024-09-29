Israel Likely Used US-Made 2000 Pound Bombs To Kill Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Israel is believed to have employed United States-made 900kg (2,000-pound) bombs in the recent strike that resulted in the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel is believed to have employed United States-made 2000 pound bombs in the recent strike that resulted in the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and the destruction of residential buildings in the southern suburbs of Beirut, according to The Washington Post.

The report, which referenced three experts who examined videos of the strikes released by the Israeli Air Force, noted that some of the bombs were identified as US-made BLU-109s and JDAM guidance kits.

BLU-109

BLU-109s are heavy bunker-buster bombs, while JDAM kits serve as guidance systems that enhance the precision of munitions targeting. The Project on Defense Alternatives (PDA) states that a 2,000-pound bomb has a destruction radius of 35 meters (115 feet). Nasrallah, who had been the longstanding leader of Hezbollah, was killed during the attack on the group’s underground headquarters.

Read More: US Conducts Precision Strikes In Syria, Killing 37 Terrorist Operatives

Bunker-busting bombs

Local media reported that Israel used what were described as bunker-busting bombs, resulting in the demolition of around six buildings in an effort to eliminate Nasrallah. The assault also caused widespread devastation in the neighborhood, reducing multiple apartment buildings to rubble.

2000 pound bombs

In May, the Biden administration halted the delivery of thousands of weapons to Israel, including the contentious 2000 pound bombs, in response to their deployment in densely populated areas of Gaza. Since that time, the United States has started shipping 500-pound munitions again.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, Israel has caused the deaths of 1,030 individuals in Lebanon since mid-September, without differentiating between combatants and civilians. Health Minister Firass Abiad reported in a news conference on Saturday that there have been 6,352 injuries.

Also Read: Biden To Speak To Israeli PM Netanyahu In Bid To Avoid ‘All-Out War’