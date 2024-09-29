Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Israel Likely Used US-Made 2000 Pound Bombs To Kill Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Israel is believed to have employed United States-made 900kg (2,000-pound) bombs in the recent strike that resulted in the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel Likely Used US-Made 2000 Pound Bombs To Kill Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Israel is believed to have employed United States-made 2000 pound bombs in the recent strike that resulted in the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and the destruction of residential buildings in the southern suburbs of Beirut, according to The Washington Post.

The report, which referenced three experts who examined videos of the strikes released by the Israeli Air Force, noted that some of the bombs were identified as US-made BLU-109s and JDAM guidance kits.

BLU-109

BLU-109s are heavy bunker-buster bombs, while JDAM kits serve as guidance systems that enhance the precision of munitions targeting. The Project on Defense Alternatives (PDA) states that a 2,000-pound bomb has a destruction radius of 35 meters (115 feet). Nasrallah, who had been the longstanding leader of Hezbollah, was killed during the attack on the group’s underground headquarters.

Read More: US Conducts Precision Strikes In Syria, Killing 37 Terrorist Operatives

Bunker-busting bombs

Local media reported that Israel used what were described as bunker-busting bombs, resulting in the demolition of around six buildings in an effort to eliminate Nasrallah. The assault also caused widespread devastation in the neighborhood, reducing multiple apartment buildings to rubble.

2000 pound bombs

In May, the Biden administration halted the delivery of thousands of weapons to Israel, including the contentious 2000 pound bombs, in response to their deployment in densely populated areas of Gaza. Since that time, the United States has started shipping 500-pound munitions again.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, Israel has caused the deaths of 1,030 individuals in Lebanon since mid-September, without differentiating between combatants and civilians. Health Minister Firass Abiad reported in a news conference on Saturday that there have been 6,352 injuries.

Also Read: Biden To Speak To Israeli PM Netanyahu In Bid To Avoid ‘All-Out War’

Filed under

000-pound bombs 2 BLU-109 Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Israel

Also Read

Protests Erupt in India Following Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Protests Erupt in India Following Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

Entertainment

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox