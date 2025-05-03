Israel Mobilizes Tens of Thousands Of Reservists Ahead Of Gaza Offensive

Israel has called up tens of thousands of reservists in preparation for an expanded Gaza offensive, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intensifies his criticism of Qatar, a key mediator in the ceasefire efforts. This move comes amidst a worsening hostage situation and escalating violence in Gaza.

Israel has issued orders to mobilize tens of thousands of reservists in preparation for an expanded military offensive in Gaza, Israeli media reported on Saturday. This move comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly criticized Qatar, which has played a key role in recent truce efforts.

Reservists Mobilized for Gaza Operations

Multiple news outlets have reported that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have initiated the process of calling up reservists. These soldiers are being assigned to replace conscripts and active-duty troops stationed in Israel and the occupied West Bank, allowing for their redeployment to Gaza.

While the military has not officially confirmed or denied these reports, several families of AFP journalists have received the mobilization orders, suggesting that the process is already underway. Israel’s public broadcaster indicated that the country’s security cabinet is set to meet on Sunday to approve the expansion of the ongoing military operations in Gaza.

This development follows Israel’s resumption of major operations in Gaza on March 18, after a two-month ceasefire that had been largely successful in halting the violence ignited by Hamas’s October 2023 attack. However, efforts to establish a new ceasefire agreement have reportedly stalled in recent weeks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Netanyahu Criticizes Qatar

Prime Minister Netanyahu has expressed sharp criticism of Qatar, which has served as a mediator in the ceasefire efforts. Qatar, which hosts Hamas’s political office, brokered the truce alongside the United States and Egypt in January. Despite the initial success of the ceasefire, negotiations for a new deal have recently faltered.

On social media platform X, Netanyahu accused Qatar of “playing both sides with its double talk,” calling for the Gulf state to choose between supporting “civilization” or backing “Hamas barbarism.” He emphasized that Israel was determined to continue the war, insisting, “Israel will win this just war with just means.”

Hostage Situation Amid Escalating Violence

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has led to a tragic increase in casualties. Hamas released a video on Saturday showing an injured Israeli-Russian hostage. The hostage, identified as Maxim Herkin, appeared to be wounded, with bandages covering his head and left arm. The video, which was reportedly released at the request of Herkin’s family, shows him speaking in Hebrew and referring to himself as “Prisoner 24.”

According to the Israeli army, Hamas is currently holding 58 hostages, including 34 individuals believed to have been killed during the conflict. The militant group is also holding the remains of an Israeli soldier, killed in Gaza during a previous war in 2014.

Also Read: Greece: Woman Dies After Bomb She Was Carrying Explodes In Her Hands In Thessaloniki