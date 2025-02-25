Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Israel Mulls Extension of Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza

Israel Mulls Extension of Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza

The first phase of the 42-day truce deal that was brokered with the help of Egyptian and Qatari mediators amid US backing is due to end on Saturday, with uncertainty looming over what could follow.

Israel Mulls Extension of Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza

Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes on houses and a mosque in the central Gaza Strip October 29, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa


Israel is mulling an extension of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza as it seeks to bring back the remaining 63 hostages, while putting off the deal on the future of the Strip for the time being, Reuters reported, quoting Israeli officials.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The first phase of the 42-day truce deal that was brokered with the help of Egyptian and Qatari mediators amid US backing is due to end on Saturday, with uncertainty looming over what could follow.

“We are being very cautious,” Reuters quoted Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel as saying. Speaking to reporters in Jerusalem on the possible extension of the ceasefire agreement, Haskel said, “There wasn’t a particular agreement on that, but it might be a possibility.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We didn’t close the option of continuing the current ceasefire, but in return for our hostages, and they have to be returned safely,” she reportedly said.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, meanwhile, has also informed his 20 European Union counterparts in Brussels that Israel is open to extending the ceasefire if more hostages are released, according to a statement from his office cited by The Times of Israel.

“It will not happen without the release of hostages,” Sa’ar said in his meetings with the Hungarian, Romanian, Bulgarian, Finnish, and Slovakian foreign ministers.

“We are committed to the release of our hostages and to the war’s objectives that we set,” Gideon Sa’ar said, per Times of Israel.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Gives Federal Employees ‘Second Chance’ To Defend Jobs or Face Termination

Filed under

Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza Gaza Ceasefire Israel

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 8 Workers Still Trapped As Rescue Enters Day 5 – Extreme Conditions Pose Challenges

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 8 Workers Still Trapped As Rescue Enters Day 5 – Extreme Conditions...

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To Watch!

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27 Release

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine