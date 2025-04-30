Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Israel Not Obliged to Allow UN Agency in Gaza, Says US at World Court

Israel Not Obliged to Allow UN Agency in Gaza, Says US at World Court

The United States has said Israel cannot be compelled to allow the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to operate in Gaza.

Israel Not Obliged to Allow UN Agency in Gaza, Says US at World Court

The United States has said Israel cannot be compelled to allow the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to operate in Gaza.


The United States has said Israel cannot be compelled to allow the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to operate in Gaza, asserting that the country has the sovereign right to choose which organizations may provide aid within its borders and occupied territories, foreign media reported on Wednesday.

Speaking during a world court hearing in The Hague, US officials underscored that Israel’s decision to block UNRWA stems from “serious concerns about UNRWA’s impartiality,” particularly following allegations of the agency’s links to Hamas.

“There are serious concerns about UNRWA’s impartiality, including information that Hamas has used UNRWA facilities and that UNRWA staff participated in the 7 October terrorist attack against Israel,” Josh Simmons from the US State Department legal team said at the court hearing, according to AFP.

The hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) are part of a request by the United Nations General Assembly, which in December sought an advisory opinion on Israel’s obligations to facilitate humanitarian aid delivery by UN bodies and international organisations to Palestinians in Gaza.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Israel’s Ban on UNRWA

In 2023, Israel enacted a law prohibiting UNRWA operations within the country, citing evidence that some of the agency’s employees were active members of Hamas, the group that led the October 7 attacks on Israeli territory. According to Reuters, Israel claimed that at least one UNRWA employee, identified as a Hamas commander, was killed during military action in Gaza.

The UN later confirmed that nine UNRWA employees may have been involved in the October attacks and were subsequently dismissed, the report said, adding that the UN report further fuelled Israel’s decision to sever ties with the organisation.

Abuse Allegations by UNRWA

UNRWA has levelled serious accusations against the Israeli military. Philippe Lazzarini, the agency’s commissioner-general, alleged that more than 50 UNRWA staff—including doctors, teachers and social workers — had been subjected to severe abuse while in Israeli military detention.

“They have been treated in the most shocking & inhumane way. They reported being beaten and used as human shields,” Lazzarini wrote in a post on X, adding that detainees had experienced “sleep deprivation, humiliation, threats of harm to them & their families + attacks by dogs … [and] forced confessions”.

UN officials reportedly said these incidents took place both within Gaza and in Israeli detention centers. The Israeli military recently said investigations were ongoing into alleged misconduct by soldiers, including the reported use of detainees as human shields, and that it has initiated disciplinary proceedings in some cases.

ALSO READ: Putin Open to Ukraine Peace Talks, But Warns Against Rushing a Deal: Kremlin

Filed under

gaza International Court of Justice United Nations Relief and Works Agency

Amid escalating tensions

Pakistan Cancels All Flights Over PoK Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions Post-Pahalgam Attack
Former Pakistan PM Imran

Modi Sarkar Is Again Blaming Pakistan: Jailed Imran Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack
Ukraine is expected to si

Ukraine Set To Sign Minerals Deal With US Today, Reports Say
Reacting to the Union Cab

‘Victory For All Socialists And Lalu Yadav’, Tejashwi Yadav On Cabinet’s Caste Census Move
Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara Ended Up As Player Of The Series Despite Him Overhearing A Call Of...
The United States has sai

Israel Not Obliged to Allow UN Agency in Gaza, Says US at World Court
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pakistan Cancels All Flights Over PoK Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions Post-Pahalgam Attack

Pakistan Cancels All Flights Over PoK Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions Post-Pahalgam Attack

Modi Sarkar Is Again Blaming Pakistan: Jailed Imran Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Modi Sarkar Is Again Blaming Pakistan: Jailed Imran Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Ukraine Set To Sign Minerals Deal With US Today, Reports Say

Ukraine Set To Sign Minerals Deal With US Today, Reports Say

‘Victory For All Socialists And Lalu Yadav’, Tejashwi Yadav On Cabinet’s Caste Census Move

‘Victory For All Socialists And Lalu Yadav’, Tejashwi Yadav On Cabinet’s Caste Census Move

Cheteshwar Pujara Ended Up As Player Of The Series Despite Him Overhearing A Call Of Getting Dropped During Australia Tour

Cheteshwar Pujara Ended Up As Player Of The Series Despite Him Overhearing A Call Of...

Entertainment

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be Monitored By Excise Department

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In Instagram Followers

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Will Shah Rukh Khan Bump Into His Don Co-Star Priyanka Chopra At The MET Gala 2025?

Will Shah Rukh Khan Bump Into His Don Co-Star Priyanka Chopra At The MET Gala

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After