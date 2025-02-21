Home
Friday, February 21, 2025
Israel On High Alert After Multiple Buses Explode In Suspected Terror Attack

Israel On High Alert After Multiple Buses Explode In Suspected Terror Attack

Multiple buses exploded in the Israeli city Bat Yam


Multiple buses erupted in flames in Bat Yam, a city south of Tel Aviv, on the night between Thursday and Friday, in what is suspected to be a terror attack. The explosion, which caused widespread fear and panic, prompted an immediate response from Israeli forces, who have deployed large police units to investigate and search for suspects.

What Happened in Bat Yam?

Eyewitnesses shared dramatic footage on social media, showing thick black smoke rising from a parking lot in Bat Yam, with at least one bus completely engulfed in flames. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties from the incident.

Bat Yam’s Mayor, Tzvika Brot, confirmed that no one was injured in the attack. Meanwhile, the head of the bus company involved ordered all drivers to halt operations for inspections before resuming service.

Suspected Terror Attack Amid Rising Tensions

The explosion comes amidst growing concerns over heightened tensions between Israel and Palestinian militant groups, including Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has stated that he is being regularly updated by his military secretary regarding the incident.

In response, Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev has halted bus, train, and light rail operations to conduct thorough checks for potential explosives. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and avoid the affected areas while bomb disposal units search for further threats.

Escalating Violence and Rising Tensions

This attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents in the region. In October, Hamas and other militant groups carried out coordinated attacks, killing over 1,000 people. The international community condemned these attacks as terrorism, further fueling the tensions in the region.

The latest explosion has only intensified the security concerns, and the Israeli government has pledged to take swift action to protect citizens and find those responsible for this attack.

