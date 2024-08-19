Israel: One Person Dies Due to Explosion At Tel Aviv, Probe On

On Sunday evening, one Person died due to an explosion in Tel Aviv. As per CNN, Israeli police are investigating the explosion.

Another individual was injured by shrapnel and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

As per District Commander Peretz Amar, the deceased is believed to have been carrying the explosive material. The police have not yet identified the individual who died in the explosion.

Peretz Amar mentioned that it is “too early to say” whether the incident in Tel Aviv was a terrorist attack. The police received several calls reporting the loud explosion on HaLehi Street in Tel Aviv, CNN reported.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Peretz Amar confirmed that the explosion was caused by a bomb, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Also Read: Antony Blinken Lands In Israel To Advance Hostage Deal

He noted that identifying the deceased is crucial to understanding the motive. Amar also stated that the injured person might be able to assist in the investigation, according to The Times of Israel.

Amar said, “It is difficult to identify the body.” He added, “We know that he is not an innocent civilian, but someone who was carrying an explosive device.”

“Whether this was a criminal act or a terrorist attack is still under investigation. The identity of the deceased is key to determining this,” he said, adding that the possibility of an attempted attack is heightened by the findings at the incident site.

Must Read: No Response From UK And France After Israel FM Asks For Support To Retaliate Against Iran Strike

(With Inputs From ANI)