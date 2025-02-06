Israel Orders Military To Draft Plan For Palestinians To Leave Gaza

Israel’s Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, has directed the military to prepare plans allowing Palestinians in Gaza to leave voluntarily through land, air, and sea. The announcement comes after former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that the United States take control of Gaza and resettle its Palestinian residents elsewhere.

Gallant stated that the people of Gaza “should have the right to freedom of movement and migration,” but did not elaborate on the specifics of the plan. Movement in and out of Gaza has been heavily restricted, particularly since the latest conflict began. Israeli military operations near the Rafah border crossing in May effectively sealed off any exit routes for Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Trump’s remarks about transforming Gaza into a “Riviera of the Middle East” sparked widespread condemnation. The former president claimed in a Truth Social post that Israel would hand over Gaza to the U.S. once fighting ended, and that Palestinians would be resettled in “safer and more beautiful communities.” He also insisted that no American troops would be required for such a transition.

Palestinians Reject Displacement Plans

The proposal has been met with outrage from Palestinian leaders, who view it as an attempt at ethnic cleansing. Many in Gaza recall the 1948 Nakba, during which approximately 700,000 Palestinians were forcibly displaced following the creation of Israel. International human rights organizations have warned that any forced or coerced displacement would constitute a crime against humanity under the Geneva Conventions.

Israel’s hardline right-wing politicians welcomed Trump’s statement. Limor Son Har-Melech, a legislator from the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, called his idea “original and creative,” arguing that it aligned with her party’s long-standing position on removing Palestinians from Gaza. She further suggested that her party would only rejoin the Israeli coalition government once “buses carrying Palestinians out of Gaza” became a reality.

Spain Rejects Israel’s Call To Accept Gazan Refugees

Gallant also urged countries such as Spain, Norway, and Ireland nations that recently recognized Palestinian statehood to accept Palestinians from Gaza. However, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares rejected the suggestion, emphasizing that “Gaza is the land of the people of Gaza” and should be part of a future Palestinian state.

As tensions rise, concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza remain. While a ceasefire agreement enabled the evacuation of some medical patients, two children reportedly died before they could be transported for treatment, highlighting the dire conditions in the besieged enclave.

With growing international criticism, Israel’s migration plan and Trump’s proposal are expected to remain highly contentious topics in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

