Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Israel Orders Negotiators To Doha After Fifth Hostage-Prisoner Swap

In a significant development aimed at maintaining a fragile ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed negotiators to return to Qatar for renewed discussions with Hamas following the completion of a fifth hostage-prisoner swap.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Israel Orders Negotiators To Doha After Fifth Hostage-Prisoner Swap


In a significant development aimed at maintaining a fragile ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed negotiators to return to Qatar for renewed discussions with Hamas following the completion of a fifth hostage-prisoner swap. The exchange, which took place on Saturday, saw the release of three Israeli hostages in Gaza, who appeared visibly emaciated, in return for 183 Palestinian prisoners.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s commitment to crushing Hamas and securing the release of all remaining hostages, denouncing the militant group as “monsters” for their treatment of captives. The three freed hostages, Or Levy, Eli Sharabi, and Ohad Ben Ami, are currently undergoing medical treatment. Medical reports indicate that Levy and Sharabi are in “poor medical condition,” while Ben Ami is in a “severe nutritional state.”

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club reported that seven of the released inmates required hospitalization, alleging “brutality” and mistreatment in Israeli jails. Among those released, 41 returned to the West Bank city of Ramallah, while others were sent to Gaza, East Jerusalem, and Egypt.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Fragile Ceasefire at Risk

The fifth exchange marks a critical juncture in the ongoing ceasefire, which aims to pave the way for a permanent resolution to the war that began in October 2023. Negotiations are set to focus on extending the truce and agreeing on subsequent phases for the release of remaining hostages.

However, Hamas spokesperson Bassem Naim expressed concerns over Israel’s “procrastination and lack of commitment,” warning that the agreement could collapse if delays persist.

Choreographed Handovers and Global Outcry

The handover of the three Israeli hostages included forced statements on stage, which drew condemnation from Israeli officials and international observers. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum campaign group described the spectacle as a “cruel and disturbing” display.

In Tel Aviv, jubilant crowds initially celebrated the hostages’ release but were quickly overtaken by concern for their health. Yochi Sardinayof, Sharabi’s cousin, expressed optimism, saying, “He has an amazing family, and we will all be there for him.”

Palestinian Celebrations Marred by Alleged Violence

In Ramallah, families and supporters gathered to welcome the released prisoners. However, Fakhri Barghouti, whose son was among the freed inmates, alleged that Israeli soldiers stormed his home, beat him, and warned against public celebrations. “They broke everything and took me to a hospital with a broken rib,” he claimed.

The Israeli military stated that it had conveyed warnings against celebrations supporting terrorism but did not respond directly to Barghouti’s allegations.

A Ceasefire Mediated by International Efforts

The ongoing ceasefire, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, aims to secure the release of 17 more hostages during the current phase. Thus far, 73 of the 251 hostages taken during Hamas’s October 2023 attack have been released. The attack resulted in 1,210 Israeli fatalities, primarily civilians.

In retaliation, Israel’s military campaign has resulted in at least 48,181 deaths in Gaza, according to Hamas health ministry figures corroborated by the United Nations.

International Reactions and Future Prospects

The latest developments have sparked global reactions, with renewed calls for a peaceful resolution. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) emphasized the need for “dignified and private” future releases.

As negotiators head back to Doha, the international community watches closely, hoping that diplomacy will prevail and bring an end to the hostilities that have inflicted immense suffering on both sides. However, with tensions high and trust fragile, the path to peace remains uncertain.

Read More : US Judge Blocks Musk’s Reform Team from Accessing Treasury Data

Filed under

Israel

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Donald Trump Jr. And Bettina Anderson Grace Fanatics Pre-Super Bowl Event

Donald Trump Jr. And Bettina Anderson Grace Fanatics Pre-Super Bowl Event

US Judge Blocks Musk’s Reform Team from Accessing Treasury Data

US Judge Blocks Musk’s Reform Team from Accessing Treasury Data

Service Chiefs To Fly Tejas LCA Mk-1, Showcasing Jointness In Armed Forces

Service Chiefs To Fly Tejas LCA Mk-1, Showcasing Jointness In Armed Forces

Real Madrid And Atlético Madrid Play Out Thrilling 1-1 Draw At The Bernabéu

Real Madrid And Atlético Madrid Play Out Thrilling 1-1 Draw At The Bernabéu

Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Entertainment

Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Kim Kardashian Issues Warning to Bianca Censori Following Grammys Red Carpet Controversy

Kim Kardashian Issues Warning to Bianca Censori Following Grammys Red Carpet Controversy

Singer Harrdy Sandhu Detained By Chandigarh Police For Performing Without Permission

Singer Harrdy Sandhu Detained By Chandigarh Police For Performing Without Permission

‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence On Divorce With Samantha

‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox