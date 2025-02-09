Israel Orders Negotiators To Doha After Fifth Hostage-Prisoner Swap

In a significant development aimed at maintaining a fragile ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed negotiators to return to Qatar for renewed discussions with Hamas following the completion of a fifth hostage-prisoner swap.

In a significant development aimed at maintaining a fragile ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed negotiators to return to Qatar for renewed discussions with Hamas following the completion of a fifth hostage-prisoner swap. The exchange, which took place on Saturday, saw the release of three Israeli hostages in Gaza, who appeared visibly emaciated, in return for 183 Palestinian prisoners.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s commitment to crushing Hamas and securing the release of all remaining hostages, denouncing the militant group as “monsters” for their treatment of captives. The three freed hostages, Or Levy, Eli Sharabi, and Ohad Ben Ami, are currently undergoing medical treatment. Medical reports indicate that Levy and Sharabi are in “poor medical condition,” while Ben Ami is in a “severe nutritional state.”

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club reported that seven of the released inmates required hospitalization, alleging “brutality” and mistreatment in Israeli jails. Among those released, 41 returned to the West Bank city of Ramallah, while others were sent to Gaza, East Jerusalem, and Egypt.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Fragile Ceasefire at Risk

The fifth exchange marks a critical juncture in the ongoing ceasefire, which aims to pave the way for a permanent resolution to the war that began in October 2023. Negotiations are set to focus on extending the truce and agreeing on subsequent phases for the release of remaining hostages.

However, Hamas spokesperson Bassem Naim expressed concerns over Israel’s “procrastination and lack of commitment,” warning that the agreement could collapse if delays persist.

Choreographed Handovers and Global Outcry

The handover of the three Israeli hostages included forced statements on stage, which drew condemnation from Israeli officials and international observers. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum campaign group described the spectacle as a “cruel and disturbing” display.

In Tel Aviv, jubilant crowds initially celebrated the hostages’ release but were quickly overtaken by concern for their health. Yochi Sardinayof, Sharabi’s cousin, expressed optimism, saying, “He has an amazing family, and we will all be there for him.”

Palestinian Celebrations Marred by Alleged Violence

In Ramallah, families and supporters gathered to welcome the released prisoners. However, Fakhri Barghouti, whose son was among the freed inmates, alleged that Israeli soldiers stormed his home, beat him, and warned against public celebrations. “They broke everything and took me to a hospital with a broken rib,” he claimed.

The Israeli military stated that it had conveyed warnings against celebrations supporting terrorism but did not respond directly to Barghouti’s allegations.

A Ceasefire Mediated by International Efforts

The ongoing ceasefire, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, aims to secure the release of 17 more hostages during the current phase. Thus far, 73 of the 251 hostages taken during Hamas’s October 2023 attack have been released. The attack resulted in 1,210 Israeli fatalities, primarily civilians.

In retaliation, Israel’s military campaign has resulted in at least 48,181 deaths in Gaza, according to Hamas health ministry figures corroborated by the United Nations.

International Reactions and Future Prospects

The latest developments have sparked global reactions, with renewed calls for a peaceful resolution. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) emphasized the need for “dignified and private” future releases.

As negotiators head back to Doha, the international community watches closely, hoping that diplomacy will prevail and bring an end to the hostilities that have inflicted immense suffering on both sides. However, with tensions high and trust fragile, the path to peace remains uncertain.

Read More : US Judge Blocks Musk’s Reform Team from Accessing Treasury Data