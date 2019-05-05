Flare-up between Israel and Palestine enters third day, UN calls for de-escalation: United Nations has called on Israel and Palestine to de-escalate the recent flare-up and return to the understandings of the past few months. UN's Middle East envoy Nikolay Mladenov said that the UN is working with Egypt to calm down the situation.

Mladenov said that continuing the current path of escalation would quickly undo what has been achieved and destroy the chances for long-term solutions to the crisis, adding that this endless cycle of violence must end and efforts must accelerate to realize a political solution to the crisis in Gaza.

A pregnant Palestinian mother and her 14-month-old daughter have been killed after Israeli forces attacked Gaza with airstrikes and tank fire. Four other people were also killed. pic.twitter.com/dCgSG5Z62A — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 5, 2019

His statement comes when Israel is carrying out attacks on the besieged Gaza, claiming that their prime target is Palestine’s Hamas movement.

On Sunday, the Israeli warplanes continued strikes across Gaza and rockets were also shot from Gaza. The recent flare-up erupted on Friday after four Palestinians were killed, two in Southern Gaza and two near a fence that separates Gaza and Israel.

However, Israeli army blamed Palestineans for starting the crisis, saying two of its military personnel were injured in the Palestinian firing near the fence. According to reports, a 60-year-old Israeli man has been killed in the rocket from the blockaded coastal enclave.

The Tev Aviv has said that more than 400 rockets were fired from Gaza in the past few days, in return they have targetted 180 sites in the besieged Gaza strip.

Israeli warplanes have also hit the building that houses the offices of the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency in Gaza. The Turkish government has condemned the Israeli action.

Reports said that seven Palestinians and one Israeli have been killed in the past few days. Meanwhile, Hamas has blamed Israel for the recent spate of violence.

