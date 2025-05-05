Israel Plans To Capture All Of Gaza Under New Plan – What The New Military Plan Is And Why It’s Raising Global Alarm | Explained

Israel has approved a new military plan to seize full control of the Gaza Strip and remain there indefinitely, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has approved a new military plan to seize full control of the Gaza Strip and remain there indefinitely, according to two Israeli officials who spoke to The Associated Press. The move represents a significant escalation in the ongoing war with Hamas and is expected to trigger mounting humanitarian concerns amid sharp international backlash. Here’s a breakdown of what the new plan entails, what Israel says it hopes to achieve, and why aid groups and global leaders are alarmed.

What Is the New Israeli Military Plan?

Approved by Israel’s cabinet early Monday, the plan aims at “capturing the strip and holding of territories,” an Israeli official told AP. It also includes reportedly displacing large numbers of Palestinians to southern Gaza while continuing “powerful strikes” against Hamas targets. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the publication that the military intends to remain in Gaza for an unspecified period, in a sharp departure from Israel’s previous statements suggesting short-term military operations.

What Are Israel’s Goals?

According to the officials, the plan is designed to achieve two primary goals:

Defeating Hamas militarily Freeing the hostages still held in Gaza

The move also aligns with Israel’s push to “ratchet up pressure on Hamas” and force concessions in stalled ceasefire negotiations, though so far there has been little evidence that the strategy has shifted Hamas’ stance, the report said.

What Will This Mean for Palestinians?

The plan would likely exacerbate what is already one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Since the collapse of a ceasefire in mid-March, Israel has resumed airstrikes and halted all humanitarian aid—including food, fuel and water—which in turn has led to mass shortages and prompted looting, reports suggest.

Now, Israel is reportedly planning to push “hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to southern Gaza,” deepening displacement that has already affected over 90% of the enclave’s 2.3 million people. Aid groups have said the territory has effectively become “an uninhabitable moonscape,” according to AP.

What About the Aid Plan?

In parallel with military operations, Israel is believed to have proposed a new system to control humanitarian aid delivery, which the United Nations has sharply criticised.

According to the AP report which cited an internal memo,

Private security companies would manage aid hubs

Facial recognition and SMS alerts would be used to manage access

Aid would enter only through Kerem Shalom, with up to 60 trucks daily, and people would receive 20 kg of aid per parcel

But the U.N. has said this approach would displace people further, denying aid to the most vulnerable and “violating humanitarian principles”. The agency said in a statement that it “will not participate in any scheme that does not adhere to the global humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality.”

Moreover, the memo noted concerns that the system appears “designed to reinforce control over life-sustaining items as a pressure tactic—as part of a military strategy,” AP reported.

What Is the U.S. Position?

According to the AP report, the U.S. government has expressed support for the aid framework proposed by Israel, but it’s unclear who would fund or staff the private security operations.

What About Trump’s Role?

Israel has been in discussions with other countries regarding President Donald Trump’s plan to take control of Gaza and relocate its population under what Israel describes as “voluntary emigration,” the report further quoted the officials as saying. The plan has sparked condemnations from European and Arab nations, who see it as a form of forced displacement.

How Did the War Begin?

The current war began when Hamas members launched an attack on southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages. Israel says 59 hostages remain in Gaza, with 35 believed to be dead. Since then, more than 52,000 people in Gaza have been killed by Israeli operations, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

What Happens Next?

While Israel says the plan will be rolled out gradually, it remains unclear how long its military will stay in Gaza or whether the strategy will succeed in achieving its stated objectives. In the meantime, international mediators are scrambling to broker a renewed ceasefire.

