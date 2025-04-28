Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Calls For ‘Dismantling’ Iran’s Missile Capabilities & Nuclear Infrastructure

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Calls For ‘Dismantling’ Iran’s Missile Capabilities & Nuclear Infrastructure

Israel has long maintained that a nuclear-armed Iran would pose an existential threat, and Netanyahu reiterated that any negotiation must lead to the full dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Calls For ‘Dismantling’ Iran’s Missile Capabilities & Nuclear Infrastructure

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called for the total dismantling of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, stressing that any future agreement must also include strict controls over Tehran’s ballistic missile capabilities.


Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called for the total dismantling of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, stressing that any future agreement must also include strict controls over Tehran’s ballistic missile capabilities.

Speaking at a high-profile event in Jerusalem, Netanyahu declared that Iran must be stripped of its ability to enrich uranium, a core component necessary for developing nuclear weapons. He emphasized that missile restrictions must be a central element of any renewed nuclear deal.

“You have to dismantle their nuclear infrastructure and that means … they will not have the capacity to enrich uranium,” Netanyahu said. He added that the world must also act to “bring in the prevention of ballistic missiles.”

A hardline stance?

The Israeli leader’s hardline stance comes amid reports that Israel has not ruled out a military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities in the coming months. According to sources cited by Reuters, despite President Donald Trump reportedly informing Netanyahu that the United States is currently unwilling to support such an operation, Israeli officials are determined to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Israel has long maintained that a nuclear-armed Iran would pose an existential threat, and Netanyahu reiterated that any negotiation must lead to the full dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.

The remarks further heighten regional tensions as efforts continue to revive or reshape agreements on Iran’s nuclear activities, following the collapse of previous negotiations.

Key Points:

  • Netanyahu demands total dismantling of Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

  • Calls for missile program restrictions to be included in any future deal.

  • Israel may consider a strike on Iranian nuclear sites in the coming months.

  • US President Donald Trump has reportedly expressed reluctance to support military action at this stage.

As diplomatic efforts continue, Netanyahu’s comments signal Israel’s readiness to act independently if it perceives an imminent threat from Iran’s advancing nuclear program.

ALSO READ: China Supports Pakistan, Calls For ‘Impartial Investigation’ After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

Filed under

Benjamin Netanyahu iran

Israeli Prime Minister Be

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Calls For ‘Dismantling’ Iran’s Missile Capabilities & Nuclear Infrastructure
Amid rising tensions betw

After Pahalgam Attack, EAM Jaishankar Stresses ‘Zero Tolerance For Terrorism’ In Call With UK Foreign...
A government school teach

Udaipur Teacher Suspended For Forcing Student To Cut And Clean Chicken During Exam
The Left alliance continu

Left Alliance Dominates JNUSU Polls, ABVP Marks Major Comeback With Joint Secretary Win
Inter Miami’s home matc

Was Fatigue The Reason Behind Messi’s Absence For Inter Miami vs FC Dallas?
In the aftermath of the d

China Supports Pakistan, Calls For ‘Impartial Investigation’ After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

After Pahalgam Attack, EAM Jaishankar Stresses ‘Zero Tolerance For Terrorism’ In Call With UK Foreign Secretary

After Pahalgam Attack, EAM Jaishankar Stresses ‘Zero Tolerance For Terrorism’ In Call With UK Foreign...

Udaipur Teacher Suspended For Forcing Student To Cut And Clean Chicken During Exam

Udaipur Teacher Suspended For Forcing Student To Cut And Clean Chicken During Exam

Left Alliance Dominates JNUSU Polls, ABVP Marks Major Comeback With Joint Secretary Win

Left Alliance Dominates JNUSU Polls, ABVP Marks Major Comeback With Joint Secretary Win

Was Fatigue The Reason Behind Messi’s Absence For Inter Miami vs FC Dallas?

Was Fatigue The Reason Behind Messi’s Absence For Inter Miami vs FC Dallas?

China Supports Pakistan, Calls For ‘Impartial Investigation’ After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

China Supports Pakistan, Calls For ‘Impartial Investigation’ After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

Entertainment

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform In May 2025

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is This Movie For Family Audiences?

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS Dhoni

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage With Global Legends

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After