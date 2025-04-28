Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Calls For ‘Dismantling’ Iran’s Missile Capabilities & Nuclear Infrastructure

Israel has long maintained that a nuclear-armed Iran would pose an existential threat, and Netanyahu reiterated that any negotiation must lead to the full dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called for the total dismantling of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, stressing that any future agreement must also include strict controls over Tehran’s ballistic missile capabilities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called for the total dismantling of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, stressing that any future agreement must also include strict controls over Tehran’s ballistic missile capabilities.

Speaking at a high-profile event in Jerusalem, Netanyahu declared that Iran must be stripped of its ability to enrich uranium, a core component necessary for developing nuclear weapons. He emphasized that missile restrictions must be a central element of any renewed nuclear deal.

“You have to dismantle their nuclear infrastructure and that means … they will not have the capacity to enrich uranium,” Netanyahu said. He added that the world must also act to “bring in the prevention of ballistic missiles.”

A hardline stance?

The Israeli leader’s hardline stance comes amid reports that Israel has not ruled out a military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities in the coming months. According to sources cited by Reuters, despite President Donald Trump reportedly informing Netanyahu that the United States is currently unwilling to support such an operation, Israeli officials are determined to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Israel has long maintained that a nuclear-armed Iran would pose an existential threat, and Netanyahu reiterated that any negotiation must lead to the full dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.

The remarks further heighten regional tensions as efforts continue to revive or reshape agreements on Iran’s nuclear activities, following the collapse of previous negotiations.

Key Points:

Netanyahu demands total dismantling of Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Calls for missile program restrictions to be included in any future deal.

Israel may consider a strike on Iranian nuclear sites in the coming months.

US President Donald Trump has reportedly expressed reluctance to support military action at this stage.

As diplomatic efforts continue, Netanyahu’s comments signal Israel’s readiness to act independently if it perceives an imminent threat from Iran’s advancing nuclear program.

ALSO READ: China Supports Pakistan, Calls For ‘Impartial Investigation’ After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack