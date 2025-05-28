Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Israel PM Netanyahu Confirms Hamas Leader Muhammed Sinwar Killed In Gaza

Israel PM Netanyahu Confirms Hamas Leader Muhammed Sinwar Killed In Gaza

Earlier this month, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz had suggested Sinwar was among those killed in a recent airstrike.

Israel PM Netanyahu Confirms Hamas Leader Muhammed Sinwar Killed In Gaza

Israel PM Netanyahu Confirms Hamas Leader Muhammed Sinwar Killed in Gaza


Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Wednesday that senior Hamas leader Muhammad Sinwar has been killed in Gaza.

Sinwar, the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar — the Hamas chief killed in an Israeli operation last October — had risen through the ranks of the militant group after his brother’s death.

Airstrike Confirmed by Israeli Officials

Earlier this month, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz had suggested Sinwar was among those killed in a recent airstrike.

“Based on all indications, Mohammed Sinwar was killed in a strike carried out on the grounds of the European Hospital in Khan Younis,” Katz stated during a closed-door parliamentary briefing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Israel Defence Forces targeted what they identified as underground Hamas infrastructure beneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Further reports from the Saudi outlet Al-Hadath said that Sinwar’s body was recovered from the site, along with the remains of ten of his aides. The same report noted that Mohammad Shabana, the Rafah Brigade commander in Hamas’s military wing, was also likely killed in the same strike.

Rise to Power Within Hamas

Following the July 2023 killing of Hamas’s top military figure, Muhammad Deif, Sinwar assumed leadership of the group’s military operations.

His ascent continued after the death of his brother Yahya, who had been a central figure in orchestrating Hamas activities in Gaza. Muhammad Sinwar then became the group’s de facto military leader in the region.

Yahya Sinwar had been considered the chief architect of the October 7, 2023, assault on Israel — the event widely seen as the catalyst for the ongoing war in Gaza.

Sinwar’s Background and Militant Career

Born in 1975 in Khan Younis, Muhammad Sinwar followed a similar path to his brother, joining Hamas during the late 1980s.

He gained notoriety in 2006 as part of the Hamas cell that abducted Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

Prior to taking on a central leadership role, he commanded the group’s Khan Younis Brigade, a key post in Hamas’s military structure.

ALSO READ: China’s Advanced H-6 Bombers Land On Disputed Woody Island In South China Sea

 

Filed under

Benjamin Netanyahu Hamas Muhammed Sinwar

Menstrual Hygiene Isn’t

Menstrual Hygiene Isn’t A Luxury, It’s A Right: Experts Call For Inclusive Period Policies On...
newsx

Tamannaah Bhatia Blames Instagram Glitch For Liking Deepika Padukone Propaganda Video Amid ‘Spirit’ Row With...
newsx

Israel PM Netanyahu Confirms Hamas Leader Muhammed Sinwar Killed In Gaza
Soaring Gold Prices Resha

Soaring Gold Prices Reshape Jewellery Buying Trends In India, Consumers Opt For 18-Carat Jewellery Amid...
newsx

R Ashwin Blasts Rishabh Pant For Withdrawing Digvesh Rathi’s Mankad Appeal Against Jitesh Sharma
India’s Viksit Bharat D

India’s Viksit Bharat Drive To Gain From Capital Expenditure And Critical Mineral Focus: EY Report
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Menstrual Hygiene Isn’t A Luxury, It’s A Right: Experts Call For Inclusive Period Policies On Menstrual Hygiene Day

Menstrual Hygiene Isn’t A Luxury, It’s A Right: Experts Call For Inclusive Period Policies On...

Tamannaah Bhatia Blames Instagram Glitch For Liking Deepika Padukone Propaganda Video Amid ‘Spirit’ Row With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Tamannaah Bhatia Blames Instagram Glitch For Liking Deepika Padukone Propaganda Video Amid ‘Spirit’ Row With...

Soaring Gold Prices Reshape Jewellery Buying Trends In India, Consumers Opt For 18-Carat Jewellery Amid Rising Prices

Soaring Gold Prices Reshape Jewellery Buying Trends In India, Consumers Opt For 18-Carat Jewellery Amid...

R Ashwin Blasts Rishabh Pant For Withdrawing Digvesh Rathi’s Mankad Appeal Against Jitesh Sharma

R Ashwin Blasts Rishabh Pant For Withdrawing Digvesh Rathi’s Mankad Appeal Against Jitesh Sharma

India’s Viksit Bharat Drive To Gain From Capital Expenditure And Critical Mineral Focus: EY Report

India’s Viksit Bharat Drive To Gain From Capital Expenditure And Critical Mineral Focus: EY Report

Entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia Blames Instagram Glitch For Liking Deepika Padukone Propaganda Video Amid ‘Spirit’ Row With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Tamannaah Bhatia Blames Instagram Glitch For Liking Deepika Padukone Propaganda Video Amid ‘Spirit’ Row With

Hrithik Roshan Joins Forces With KGF Producers Hombale Films For Upcoming Pan-India Film

Hrithik Roshan Joins Forces With KGF Producers Hombale Films For Upcoming Pan-India Film

From Stage Lights To Spotlight: Barry John Honoured With Padma Shri

From Stage Lights To Spotlight: Barry John Honoured With Padma Shri

Cannes 2025: Nine-Minute Ovation and Counting, ‘Homebound’ Puts India On Cannes Map With Madhya Pradesh In Frame

Cannes 2025: Nine-Minute Ovation and Counting, ‘Homebound’ Puts India On Cannes Map With Madhya Pradesh

Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life To Dasavatharam: How His Movies Have Been Entangled In Controversies

Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life To Dasavatharam: How His Movies Have Been Entangled In Controversies

Lifestyle

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You