Israel PM Netanyahu Confirms Hamas Leader Muhammed Sinwar Killed in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Wednesday that senior Hamas leader Muhammad Sinwar has been killed in Gaza.

Sinwar, the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar — the Hamas chief killed in an Israeli operation last October — had risen through the ranks of the militant group after his brother’s death.

Airstrike Confirmed by Israeli Officials

Earlier this month, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz had suggested Sinwar was among those killed in a recent airstrike.

“Based on all indications, Mohammed Sinwar was killed in a strike carried out on the grounds of the European Hospital in Khan Younis,” Katz stated during a closed-door parliamentary briefing.

The Israel Defence Forces targeted what they identified as underground Hamas infrastructure beneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Further reports from the Saudi outlet Al-Hadath said that Sinwar’s body was recovered from the site, along with the remains of ten of his aides. The same report noted that Mohammad Shabana, the Rafah Brigade commander in Hamas’s military wing, was also likely killed in the same strike.

Rise to Power Within Hamas

Following the July 2023 killing of Hamas’s top military figure, Muhammad Deif, Sinwar assumed leadership of the group’s military operations.

His ascent continued after the death of his brother Yahya, who had been a central figure in orchestrating Hamas activities in Gaza. Muhammad Sinwar then became the group’s de facto military leader in the region.

Yahya Sinwar had been considered the chief architect of the October 7, 2023, assault on Israel — the event widely seen as the catalyst for the ongoing war in Gaza.

Sinwar’s Background and Militant Career

Born in 1975 in Khan Younis, Muhammad Sinwar followed a similar path to his brother, joining Hamas during the late 1980s.

He gained notoriety in 2006 as part of the Hamas cell that abducted Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

Prior to taking on a central leadership role, he commanded the group’s Khan Younis Brigade, a key post in Hamas’s military structure.

