Friday, January 17, 2025
Israel PM Netanyahu Hails Trump And Biden For Key Role In Gaza Hostage Release Deal

The agreement, which brings a ceasefire and humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians, also marks the reunion of hostages with their families after over 15 months of captivity.

Israel PM Netanyahu Hails Trump And Biden For Key Role In Gaza Hostage Release Deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his gratitude to U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump for their crucial roles in securing a deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza.
Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the prime minister thanked Trump for advancing the release process and acknowledged Biden for his assistance in brokering the ceasefire.

The breakthrough, reached after extensive diplomatic efforts involving the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, marks a significant development in the ongoing Gaza conflict. The deal, which also includes a ceasefire, will provide much-needed humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians and reunite hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity.

Following the announcement, Netanyahu expressed his intention to meet with President-elect Trump soon in Washington. This ceasefire and hostage release deal has been heralded as the final foreign policy achievement of the Biden administration, as it nears its end on January 20.

ALSO READ: 12 Indians Fighting Ukraine With The Russian Army Killed; 16 Missing

Israel And Hamas Ceasefire Deal

