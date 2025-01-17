Israel PM Netanyahu Hails Trump And Biden For Key Role In Gaza Hostage Release Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his gratitude to U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump for their crucial roles in securing a deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza.
Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the prime minister thanked Trump for advancing the release process and acknowledged Biden for his assistance in brokering the ceasefire.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening with US President-elect Donald Trump and thanked him for his assistance in advancing the release of the hostages and for helping Israel bring an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families. pic.twitter.com/nSkK6Emfk8
