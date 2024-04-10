Israel Procures 40,000 Tents Ahead of Rafah Evacuation: Reports

Reports from Israeli media outlets indicate that the Israeli defence ministry is acquiring 40,000 tents in preparation for an evacuation of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where plans to assault and destroy remaining battalions of the Hamas group are underway. While the defence ministry has not officially confirmed the purchase, the news was leaked without a formal announcement.

Each tent is capable of sheltering 12 people, and the acquisition is seen as a significant step in concrete preparations for the potential evacuation of Rafah, which currently houses over 1 million Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously signalled intentions to invade Rafah, highlighting it as the last major city in Gaza yet to face a substantial ground assault. According to military assessments, four Hamas battalions, along with several senior commanders, are believed to remain in Rafah.

Preceding any military action, plans have been outlined to evacuate the civilian population to designated “humanitarian islands” in central Gaza, equipped with essential provisions like food, water, and medical facilities.

The proposed assault on Rafah has drawn widespread criticism, including from Israel’s closest ally, the United States, which has cautioned against potential global isolation if such actions proceed.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, prompted by a significant Hamas-led attack that resulted in casualties and hostages, has inflicted substantial damage on the enclave and displaced a large portion of its population. The assault, comprising ground and air operations, has led to significant casualties, including civilians, and has intensified international calls for a ceasefire.

While Israel claims to have neutralized thousands of Hamas fighters and dismantled significant portions of the movement’s infrastructure, capturing Rafah is deemed necessary to achieve the overarching goal of dismantling Hamas’s military and governance structures and securing the release of hostages.