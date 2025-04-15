Hamas is currently reviewing a new Israeli proposal for a ceasefire that would see the release of 10 Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas is currently reviewing a new Israeli proposal for a ceasefire that would see the release of 10 Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees, CNN reported on Tuesday, quoting an unnamed senior official from the Palestinian group.

The proposal, reportedly delivered to Hamas on Monday, outlines an initial 45-day truce in the Gaza Strip. During that time, both sides would aim to negotiate a permanent ceasefire, the official told CNN.

According to the report, the deal also includes a call for the disarmament of Gaza, a condition that has long been rejected by Hamas. The official further told the publication that Hamas will not agree to any plan that includes disarmament or allows Israeli forces to return to Gaza after an initial withdrawal.

“We will not accept a deal that weakens our resistance or allows Israeli military re-entry into Gaza,” the official reportedly said, raising concerns over the likelihood of acceptance of the proposal under the current terms.

This marks Israel’s first formal ceasefire proposal involving hostage releases since it resumed its military operations in Gaza in March, the report said, adding that Israeli officials have not yet publicly commented on the proposal.

The proposed exchange and temporary ceasefire plan come amid international calls for de-escalation and rising concerns over humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

