Monday, March 31, 2025
Israel Proposes Hostage Deal As Military Operations Intensify in Gaza

Israel has proposed an extended truce in exchange for return of approximately half of the remaining hostages held by Hamas, officials said.

Israel Proposes Hostage Deal As Military Operations Intensify in Gaza

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu


In a new attempt to secure the release of hostages and ease the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Israel has proposed an extended truce in exchange for the return of approximately half of the remaining hostages held by Hamas, Israeli officials confirmed on Monday, Reuters reported. The proposal comes amid continued military operations and the issuance of new evacuation orders in Gaza, as the fighting between Israel and Hamas enters its 18th month.

According to the report, the Israeli government has proposed a truce lasting between 40 and 50 days, which would allow for the return of half of the 24 hostages still believed to be alive in Gaza, as well as some of the 35 hostages who are assumed to have been killed.

Confirming the proposal on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted Israel would maintain military pressure on Hamas while continuing negotiations “under fire.” He further stressed that securing the hostages’ return remained a top priority and that intensifying military operations was necessary to achieve this goal.

“Continued military pressure is the best means of securing the return of our hostages,” Reuters quoted Netanyahu as saying. He also reiterated Israeli demands for Hamas to disarm, a request that has been firmly rejected by the Palestinian group as a “red line” they will not cross.

Netanyahu reportedly suggested Hamas leaders would be allowed to leave Gaza as part of a broader settlement that could include proposals for the “voluntary emigration” of Palestinians from the Strip, as outlined by US President Donald Trump.

Evacuation Orders and Continued Military Pressure

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) issued evacuation orders on Monday for Palestinian residents of areas around the southern Gaza city of Rafah. These residents have been instructed to relocate to Al Mawasi, a coastal area, as the IDF steps up efforts to dismantle Hamas’ military infrastructure in the region, the report stated.

“The IDF is returning to intense operations to dismantle the capabilities of the terrorist organizations in these areas,” an IDF spokesperson said in an Arabic-language statement, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, Hamas announced that it had accepted proposals from Qatari and Egyptian mediators, which would involve the release of five hostages every week in exchange for a continued truce. The terms of this arrangement, however, are still under negotiation, with no clear agreement on a long-term resolution.

Stalled Ceasefire Talks

The proposed ceasefire is part of a broader effort to build on the truce agreement brokered in January, which had allowed for the release of 33 Israeli hostages and five Thai nationals in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees. However, the move to a second phase of the ceasefire has stalled, with significant differences remaining between the two sides regarding the future of Gaza.

Israel insists that Hamas’ military and government capacity must be completely dismantled, and that the group, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, can have no role in the future governance of the enclave. On the other hand, Hamas has expressed a willingness to allow another Palestinian administration to take over but has steadfastly refused to disarm. The group has also insisted that it must have a role in choosing any future government.

Casualties Mount as Conflict Drags On

The conflict, which began following a deadly Hamas-led attack on southern Israeli communities on October 7, 2023, has led to widespread devastation in Gaza. According to Palestinian health authorities, more than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, while the Israeli military reports that around 1,200 Israelis were killed in the initial assault, with 251 taken hostage. The war has caused massive displacement in Gaza, with nearly the entire population forced to flee their homes.

