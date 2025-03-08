Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Israel Rejects Direct US-Hamas Talks; Netanyahu’s Ally Clashes With US Envoy

Israel Rejects Direct US-Hamas Talks; Netanyahu’s Ally Clashes With US Envoy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's close friend and advisor Ron Dermer had a tough phone call with US hostage envoy Adam Boehler on Tuesday, two sources told Axios.

Nentyahu's Confidant


The call followed hours after Boehler met with senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya in Doha. The talks centered on the release of American hostages, including the remains of four dead hostages and Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old American hostage.

Israel’s Fears Regarding US Dialogue with Hamas

The tensions had mounted earlier in the year when the US had weighed engaging directly with Hamas. Netanyahu and other Israeli officials cautioned against it, but it seemed clear that the US had gone ahead with the talks anyway.

Netanyahu expressed Israel’s unmistakable opposition to such talks, but Dermer’s response to the call by Boehler was decidedly less subdued.

The negotiations are also seeking the release of American hostages and a more comprehensive agreement that might involve a lasting ceasefire, the release of Palestinian inmates from Israeli prisons, and a safe exit for Hamas leaders from Gaza.

But Israel had not signed off on the specific terms of the release of Palestinian prisoners, a key point of contention in the talks.

US Administration Divided Over Direct Talks with Hamas

The US had initially opposed direct negotiations with Hamas, as it was perceived to be legitimizing a group that was listed as a terrorist organization by the US. Despite appeals from American hostage families to negotiate with Hamas, the Biden administration was cautious about the implications.

A former adviser to Biden suggested that such negotiations would make things worse, as Hamas’s ceasefire and prisoner exchange demands were out of US control.

During the ongoing talks, a public ultimatum was made by former President Donald Trump issued a public ultimatum on Truth Social to Hamas to release the remaining hostages.

In the meantime, Steve Witkoff, one of the negotiators during the Trump administration, reiterated that Alexander’s release is a priority but warned that a Hamas deal may provide the terrorist organization with important political leverage.

