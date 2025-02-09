Israel Releases 183 Palestinian Prisoners In Exchange For Hostages

This exchange is part of a ceasefire deal aimed at securing the release of 33 hostages over six weeks.

Israel released 183 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday as part of a deal to secure the freedom of three Israeli hostages—Or Levy, Eli Sharabi, and Ohad Ben Ami. The released prisoners include 18 individuals who were serving life sentences and 111 detainees from Gaza captured during the ongoing conflict.

High-Profile Prisoners Among Those Freed

Among those released is Falah Ratib Shahadeh, a Fatah member serving a 27-year sentence for orchestrating shooting attacks, planting explosives, and recruiting militants during the Second Intifada. Shahadeh is set to be deported.

Another significant release was Iyad Abu-Shkheidem, a Hamas operative who masterminded a double suicide bombing in Be’er Sheva in 2004 that killed 16 people and injured over 100 others. He was also accused of preparing a bomb belt for a planned attack on a Jerusalem restaurant.

The list also includes:

Yousef al-Mabhouh , convicted of launching rockets, planting explosives, and working in Hamas tunnels.

, convicted of launching rockets, planting explosives, and working in Hamas tunnels. Hatem al-Jayousi , a founding member of Fatah’s Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, responsible for the murder of six Israelis.

, a founding member of Fatah’s Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, responsible for the murder of six Israelis. Jamal Tawil , a Hamas leader convicted of inciting violence and attempting to expand Hamas’s influence in the West Bank.

, a Hamas leader convicted of inciting violence and attempting to expand Hamas’s influence in the West Bank. Ali Haroub , a Hamas bombmaker who previously planned a kidnapping from his prison cell.

, a Hamas bombmaker who previously planned a kidnapping from his prison cell. Shadi Barghouti, convicted of multiple shooting and bombing attacks.

Ceasefire Deal And Prisoner Exchange

The prisoner release is part of the first phase of a ceasefire agreement, which aims to free a total of 33 Israeli hostages over six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Since the truce began, Israel has released 583 prisoners. The fate of the remaining 65 hostages, some of whom are feared dead, remains uncertain as negotiations enter their next phase.

Concerns Over The Remaining Hostages

The phased approach to the hostage exchange has sparked criticism, with some arguing that it leaves those not released early in prolonged captivity and weakens Israel’s position in the war. The fate of the remaining hostages will be determined in upcoming negotiations.

Background: October 7 Hamas Attacks

The latest developments stem from the deadly Hamas-led attack on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of at least 1,200 people and the capture of 252 hostages, including Israelis and foreign nationals. Reports indicate that at least 30 of the remaining hostages are believed to have been killed.

As ceasefire talks continue, concerns are rising over the long-term impact of the prisoner release and the future security situation in the region.

(With ANI Inputs)

