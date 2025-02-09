Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Israel Releases 183 Palestinian Prisoners In Exchange For Hostages

This exchange is part of a ceasefire deal aimed at securing the release of 33 hostages over six weeks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Israel Releases 183 Palestinian Prisoners In Exchange For Hostages


Israel released 183 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday as part of a deal to secure the freedom of three Israeli hostages—Or Levy, Eli Sharabi, and Ohad Ben Ami. The released prisoners include 18 individuals who were serving life sentences and 111 detainees from Gaza captured during the ongoing conflict.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

High-Profile Prisoners Among Those Freed

Among those released is Falah Ratib Shahadeh, a Fatah member serving a 27-year sentence for orchestrating shooting attacks, planting explosives, and recruiting militants during the Second Intifada. Shahadeh is set to be deported.

Another significant release was Iyad Abu-Shkheidem, a Hamas operative who masterminded a double suicide bombing in Be’er Sheva in 2004 that killed 16 people and injured over 100 others. He was also accused of preparing a bomb belt for a planned attack on a Jerusalem restaurant.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The list also includes:

  • Yousef al-Mabhouh, convicted of launching rockets, planting explosives, and working in Hamas tunnels.
  • Hatem al-Jayousi, a founding member of Fatah’s Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, responsible for the murder of six Israelis.
  • Jamal Tawil, a Hamas leader convicted of inciting violence and attempting to expand Hamas’s influence in the West Bank.
  • Ali Haroub, a Hamas bombmaker who previously planned a kidnapping from his prison cell.
  • Shadi Barghouti, convicted of multiple shooting and bombing attacks.

Ceasefire Deal And Prisoner Exchange

The prisoner release is part of the first phase of a ceasefire agreement, which aims to free a total of 33 Israeli hostages over six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Since the truce began, Israel has released 583 prisoners. The fate of the remaining 65 hostages, some of whom are feared dead, remains uncertain as negotiations enter their next phase.

Concerns Over The Remaining Hostages

The phased approach to the hostage exchange has sparked criticism, with some arguing that it leaves those not released early in prolonged captivity and weakens Israel’s position in the war. The fate of the remaining hostages will be determined in upcoming negotiations.

Background: October 7 Hamas Attacks

The latest developments stem from the deadly Hamas-led attack on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of at least 1,200 people and the capture of 252 hostages, including Israelis and foreign nationals. Reports indicate that at least 30 of the remaining hostages are believed to have been killed.

As ceasefire talks continue, concerns are rising over the long-term impact of the prisoner release and the future security situation in the region.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: After BJP’s Victory, Delhi’s Mustafabad To Be Renamed Shivpuri Or Shiv Vihar – Is This Religious Politics?

Filed under

Israel Israel-Palestine conflict

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Was Sam Nujoma? Namibia’s Founding Father Dies At 95

Who Was Sam Nujoma? Namibia’s Founding Father Dies At 95

Ravindra Jadeja Bowls An Over In Just 73 Seconds During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI

Ravindra Jadeja Bowls An Over In Just 73 Seconds During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Becomes 8th Indian To Captain 50 ODIs, Eyes Record-Breaking Win

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Becomes 8th Indian To Captain 50 ODIs, Eyes...

After BJP’s Victory, Delhi’s Mustafabad To Be Renamed Shivpuri Or Shiv Vihar – Is This Religious Politics?

After BJP’s Victory, Delhi’s Mustafabad To Be Renamed Shivpuri Or Shiv Vihar – Is This...

Man Brutally Murdered On RTV Bus In Delhi Over Spilled Food, ‘Wounds On Private Parts’

Man Brutally Murdered On RTV Bus In Delhi Over Spilled Food, ‘Wounds On Private Parts’

Entertainment

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate Loneliness Among Migrant Workers

Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Surprises Box Office, Outperforms Original Run

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Surprises Box Office, Outperforms Original Run

Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox