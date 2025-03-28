Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Israel Strikes Beirut for First Time Since Ceasefire With Hezbollah

Israel Strikes Beirut for First Time Since Ceasefire With Hezbollah

Israel launched an airstrike on Beirut, marking the first such attack since a ceasefire ended the war between Israel & Hezbollah in November.

Israel launched an airstrike on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Friday, marking the first such attack since a ceasefire ended the latest war between Israel and Hezbollah in November, the Associated Press reported.

According to the report, a loud explosion was heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs, followed by plumes of smoke rising from the area. The strike targetted Dahiyeh, a Hezbollah stronghold, where Israel claimed it destroyed a drone storage facility used by the militant group.

The attack comes amid escalating tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border. Israel’s military warned residents to evacuate parts of Beirut ahead of the strike, claiming that Hezbollah uses civilians as human shields, the report stated.

Hezbollah has denied launching rocket attacks on northern Israel and accused the country of seeking a pretext for continued strikes on the Lebanese territory. Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, speaking from Paris, condemned the attack as a violation of the ceasefire agreement brokered by France and the US.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lebanon’s government, the report said, ordered the closure of all schools and universities in Beirut’s Hadath district for the day.

Elsewhere in Lebanon, Israeli strikes killed three people and wounded 18, including women and children, in the southern village of Kfar Tibnit, AP quoted Lebanon’s Health Ministry as saying.

Rising Tensions in the Region

The strike on Beirut follows Israel’s decision to end its ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza earlier this month, launching a wave of airstrikes that have killed hundreds. The Israeli government has vowed to continue its military campaign until Hamas returns the remaining hostages, disarms, and relinquishes power. Hamas, in turn, insists it will only release captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, and Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into full-scale war in September, has killed over 4,000 people in Lebanon and displaced about 60,000 Israelis, reports suggest.

According to the report, the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, expressed deep concern over the latest escalation, warning that the situation is critical for both Lebanon and the wider region.

ALSO READ: How Common Are Earthquakes in Myanmar?

Filed under

Beirut Hezbollah Israel Israel strikes Beirut Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire Israel-Hezbollah war

In the much-anticipated I

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against RCB At Chepauk
Israel launched an airstr

Israel Strikes Beirut for First Time Since Ceasefire With Hezbollah
With the Artificial Intel

The Increasing Role Of AI In Asset Finance Industry
The 7.7-magnitude earthqu

‘Great Knife Cut Into The Earth’: Photos Show Quake Damage to Historic Royal Palace in...
Former Chennai Super King

Here’s Why Ambati Rayudu Criticised CSK Fans For Their MS Dhoni Craze
The Union Cabinet, chaire

Cabinet Approves DA Hike For Central Govt Employees, DR For Pensioners
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against RCB At Chepauk

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against RCB At Chepauk

The Increasing Role Of AI In Asset Finance Industry

The Increasing Role Of AI In Asset Finance Industry

‘Great Knife Cut Into The Earth’: Photos Show Quake Damage to Historic Royal Palace in Mandalay

‘Great Knife Cut Into The Earth’: Photos Show Quake Damage to Historic Royal Palace in...

Here’s Why Ambati Rayudu Criticised CSK Fans For Their MS Dhoni Craze

Here’s Why Ambati Rayudu Criticised CSK Fans For Their MS Dhoni Craze

Cabinet Approves DA Hike For Central Govt Employees, DR For Pensioners

Cabinet Approves DA Hike For Central Govt Employees, DR For Pensioners

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release,

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After

Lifestyle

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips