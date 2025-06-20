Israel Strikes Deep Inside Tehran, Targets Iran’s Missile and Nuclear Sites in Major Air Attack

In a bold and intense overnight operation, the Israeli Air Force carried out a massive series of airstrikes right in the heart of Tehran, hitting some of Iran’s most sensitive military and nuclear sites.

The strikes happened late Thursday night, with more than 60 Israeli fighter jets flying into action, guided by precise intelligence. The jets reportedly dropped around 120 bombs and missiles, hitting key targets linked to missile production and nuclear weapons development.

Missile Factories and Rocket Sites in Tehran Hit Hard

According to the Israeli military, several industrial sites connected to Iran’s missile manufacturing network were destroyed. These facilities have been built over many years and are considered a core part of Iran’s defense production.

The sites included:

Factories that build missile parts

Facilities making raw materials for rocket engine casting

These areas were described as being at the center of Iran’s Ministry of Defense operations—meaning the attack struck deep into Iran’s weapons-making capabilities.

Spand Nuclear Research Headquarters Targeted

One of the biggest targets of the night was the Spand headquarters in Tehran, a facility that plays a major role in developing nuclear weapons technology for Iran’s military.

This site was set up in 2011 by Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the Iranian scientist widely believed to be the brains behind Iran’s nuclear program. He was assassinated in 2020, in what many believe was an Israeli covert op.

The Spand center works on cutting-edge military tech and nuclear development, making it a huge target for Israel. Taking it out is seen as a major blow to Iran’s long-term nuclear ambitions.

Another Key Nuclear Component Site Also Destroyed

Israeli jets also hit another important site — this one used to produce a vital component needed for Iran’s nuclear weapons program. The IDF didn’t reveal exactly what the component was, but said it’s something critical to building nuclear weapons.

Iran Tried to Fight Back With Drones — All Shot Down

While the strikes were going on, Iran launched four drones in retaliation. But according to the IDF, all of them were intercepted mid-air by Israeli forces, and no damage was reported on the Israeli side.

It’s just the latest chapter in a growing back-and-forth between Israel and Iran, which has included rocket attacks, drone strikes, cyber warfare, and now full-on air raids.

A Loud Warning to Iran

This strike was clearly meant to send a message — Israel isn’t going to sit back while Iran continues building up its missile and nuclear programs.

So far, Iran hasn’t issued a detailed response, but with so many high-value military targets destroyed in one night, there’s no doubt that the leadership in Tehran is feeling the pressure.

The Israeli military says the mission was carefully planned, with top-level intelligence guiding every move. While they haven’t said if more strikes are on the way, this one definitely raises the stakes in an already tense region.