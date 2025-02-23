Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Israel Strikes South Lebanon, Targetting Hezbollah Site As Crowds Gather in Beirut for Nasrallah Funeral

Israel Strikes South Lebanon, Targetting Hezbollah Site As Crowds Gather in Beirut for Nasrallah Funeral

The confirmation came as thousands of Lebanese converged in Beirut for the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel Strikes South Lebanon, Targetting Hezbollah Site As Crowds Gather in Beirut for Nasrallah Funeral

Israeli Strikes, Nasrallah, Hezbollah, Lebanon Health Ministry, Hassan Nasralla, Hezbollah,


Israeli aircraft on Sunday launched a series of attacks targeting a Hezbollah site containing rocket launchers and other weapons, just the outskirts of the towns of al-Qalila and al-Ansar, The Guardian reported, quoting Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Several launchers of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah were attacked in the southern Lebanon region, which posed a threat to the citizens of the state of Israel”, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) wrote in a post on X, confirming that it carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

While the NNA reported that IDF carried out a “raid” on Brissa in the Hermel district of northern Lebanon, other media outlets reported that the strikes took place in the southern Lebanese area of Tyre.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The IDF said some of the launchers posed an “imminent threat.”

The confirmation came as thousands of Lebanese converged in Beirut for the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel, on late Saturday night, had confirmed that its aircraft struck crossings along the Syria-Lebanon border through which “Hezbollah was trying to transfer weapons.”

According to the terms of a two-month ceasefire that went into effect on November 27 last year and has since been extended, Hezbollah is required to withdraw its armed presence from areas of southern Lebanon.

Notably, while the Israeli forces have withdrawn from most of southern Lebanon, it still has soldiers deployed in five locations.

ALSO READ: When Trump, Meloni, or Modi talk…’: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Tears Into Global Left’s ‘Double Standards’

Filed under

Hezbollah idf Israel Israel News Lebanon news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

ICSI CS Executive December 2024 Results Announced: Find Out How To Check

ICSI CS Executive December 2024 Results Announced: Find Out How To Check

Russian Consulate in Marseille Comes Under Arson Attack, Two Held: Report

Russian Consulate in Marseille Comes Under Arson Attack, Two Held: Report

The Benefits Of Mindfulness Meditation In Daily Life

The Benefits Of Mindfulness Meditation In Daily Life

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be...

Shocking Weather Updates! Rain Set To Disrupt Australia vs South Africa Clash In ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Shocking Weather Updates! Rain Set To Disrupt Australia vs South Africa Clash In ICC Champions...

Entertainment

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine