The confirmation came as thousands of Lebanese converged in Beirut for the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israeli aircraft on Sunday launched a series of attacks targeting a Hezbollah site containing rocket launchers and other weapons, just the outskirts of the towns of al-Qalila and al-Ansar, The Guardian reported, quoting Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA).

“Several launchers of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah were attacked in the southern Lebanon region, which posed a threat to the citizens of the state of Israel”, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) wrote in a post on X, confirming that it carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

While the NNA reported that IDF carried out a “raid” on Brissa in the Hermel district of northern Lebanon, other media outlets reported that the strikes took place in the southern Lebanese area of Tyre.

The IDF said some of the launchers posed an “imminent threat.”

Israel, on late Saturday night, had confirmed that its aircraft struck crossings along the Syria-Lebanon border through which “Hezbollah was trying to transfer weapons.”

According to the terms of a two-month ceasefire that went into effect on November 27 last year and has since been extended, Hezbollah is required to withdraw its armed presence from areas of southern Lebanon.

Notably, while the Israeli forces have withdrawn from most of southern Lebanon, it still has soldiers deployed in five locations.

