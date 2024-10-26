Israel Strikes Iran: Are We On The Brink Of World War III?

Israel launched a military response against Iran early on Saturday, stating it was targeting military sites in retaliation for Tehran's recent attacks.

Israel launched a military response against Iran early on Saturday, stating it was targeting military sites in retaliation for Tehran’s recent attacks. The situation in the Middle East has been tense as the region awaited Israel’s response to a barrage of ballistic missiles fired by Iran on October 1, which involved approximately 200 missiles and marked Iran’s second direct assault on Israel in six months.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) indicated in a statement that they were carrying out targeted strikes on military installations in Iran as a reaction to ongoing attacks from the Iranian regime.

Israel asserts its right and obligation to retaliate

Israel has asserted its right and obligation to retaliate against assaults from Tehran and its allies, including missile launches from Iranian territory. The IDF emphasized that both its defensive and offensive capabilities were fully engaged.

Details regarding the extent of the strikes were not immediately available. Reports from Iran’s state television mentioned that several loud explosions could be heard around the capital, Tehran, while semi-official media indicated that explosions were also reported in the nearby city of Karaj.

Is this the onset of World War III?

Tensions in the Middle East are escalating, and further east, the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to unfold. The world appears closer than ever to a potential global conflict.

The situation in the Middle East has intensified since the October 7 attack by Hamas, which resulted in numerous Israeli fatalities and the kidnapping of several individuals. In response, Israel has launched airstrikes on Gaza, where Hamas operates. Additionally, Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria have also become active.

Yemen-based Houthi rebels have been targeting vessels near the strategically significant Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, transforming the area surrounding Israel into a battleground.

Despite Iran’s warnings that any retaliation for its missile strikes from Israel would result in severe consequences, Israel responded to the recent aggressive actions from Tehran.

Israel, Iran escalation threatens to involve whole world

This escalation threatens to plunge the entire world into disorder, prompting intervention from the US and NATO to support Israel. The US already took action on October 1 by intercepting Iranian missiles.

The oil-rich Middle East is experiencing a power struggle between Shia Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia, with the US and Russia aligning themselves with various regional players.

Saudi Arabia, as the largest Sunni nation, is allied with the US, while Iran and the regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria receive support from Russia.

Moreover, Russia is not acting alone; it has the backing of China and North Korea concerning strategic and political interests.

This context is similarly reflected in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Russia- Ukraine war

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine in response to its overtures toward US-led NATO, which Moscow perceives as a military alliance threatening its influence.

With the Russia-Ukraine war now in its third year, the recent escalation in the Middle East adds further complexity.

While news of escalating tensions is causing concern that a direct Iranian attack on Israel and now the retaliatory strikes by Israel could trigger World War III, such a scenario still seems unlikely, given the interconnectedness of the world today. A widespread conflict would harm everyone’s interests, and it is expected that efforts will be made to avoid reaching such a critical point.

