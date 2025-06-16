Israel Strikes Iran’s Fordow Nuclear Site, Triggers 2.5 Magnitude Earthquake Near Qom

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, loud explosions were reported near Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, triggering a mild earthquake of magnitude 2.5 on the Richter scale. The tremors and blasts occurred around 20 kilometers from the city of Qom and were captured in videos shared by Iran International English.

These explosions come as Israel becomes the first country to strike all three of Iran’s most significant nuclear facilities Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow within just four days of the conflict.

The attacks mark a sharp intensification of hostilities between the two rival nations, with both sides now reportedly targeting critical infrastructure, including nuclear and energy sites.

Fordow Facility Explosion Triggers Earthquake

Reports indicate that the explosions near the Fordow uranium enrichment facility were so powerful that they caused noticeable ground tremors in the region. According to seismological data, the resulting quake measured 2.5 on the Richter scale.

The blasts reportedly occurred late Sunday night and were widely circulated on social media by international outlets, including Iran International English, showing large fireballs and intense shaking in the area.

Fordow is a highly fortified underground nuclear facility located in the mountains near Qom, designed to protect Iran’s uranium enrichment capabilities from airstrikes.

IAEA Confirms Israeli Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Facilities

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi confirmed to the UN Security Council that Israel had targeted three key nuclear sites in Iran Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Grossi said, “At present, the Iranian authorities are informing us of attacks on two other facilities, namely the Fordow fuel enrichment plant and at Isfahan, where a fuel plate fabrication plant, a fuel manufacturing plant, and a uranium conversion facility are located.”

Earlier, Grossi had acknowledged that Israel struck the Fordow site on Friday, the very first day of the escalating confrontation.

ALSO READ: 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Lima, Peru: 1 Dead, 5 Injured In Strong Coastal Tremor

Damage Confirmed at Natanz and Isfahan Nuclear Facilities

The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel’s multi-day air campaign specifically targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Last week, Israel conducted strikes on the Natanz nuclear enrichment plant, one of Iran’s most sensitive and strategic nuclear installations.

According to Israel’s Kan News, satellite images confirmed significant damage at the Natanz site, including the destruction of its power station.

In a separate attack, Israel also struck Isfahan, home to multiple nuclear facilities, including a fuel fabrication plant and a uranium conversion center. The strike reportedly caused operational disruptions in Iran’s nuclear processing activities.

Strategic Significance: Israel Hits All 3 Major Iranian Nuclear Sites

This marks the first time any country has struck all three of Iran’s major nuclear locations Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow within a single coordinated operation. Analysts view this as a significant tactical move aimed at crippling Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Military experts believe Israel’s strikes were not just symbolic but carefully targeted to limit Iran’s enrichment and fuel processing operations, which Western nations have long feared could be used for building nuclear weapons.

Iran Responds: Missile Hits Haifa Oil Refinery

In response to the Israeli bombardments, Iranian forces allegedly fired a ballistic missile that hit the Haifa oil refinery in northern Israel. Reports suggest this marks a major retaliation by Tehran, intensifying fears of broader regional warfare.

The missile attack on Israeli critical infrastructure came just one day after Israel’s strikes on Iran’s energy and nuclear facilities. While no official casualty figures have been released, the incident has raised alarm in Israeli defense circles and among international observers.

Global Concerns and Possible Consequences

The international community, including the United Nations, has expressed growing concern over the rapid deterioration in relations between Israel and Iran. Diplomats warn that further attacks on nuclear facilities could pose a serious risk of radioactive contamination and pull the broader Middle East into a full-scale war.

Security analysts fear that with both nations now openly targeting each other’s most sensitive sites, a dangerous cycle of retaliation has been set in motion.

As of now, diplomatic interventions appear limited, and both sides continue to brace for more potential strikes. The UN Security Council is expected to convene for an emergency session if the situation escalates further.

What began as a sudden escalation has now turned into a high-stakes military standoff with global implications. With Israel striking all of Iran’s major nuclear sites Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow and Iran responding with missile attacks, the region teeters on the edge of a larger conflict.

The international community is closely monitoring developments as the risk of nuclear proliferation, regional instability, and civilian casualties grows by the hour.

ALSO READ: Israeli PM Netanyahu In New Explosive Interview Says Iran Wants To Kill Donald Trump