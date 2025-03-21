Home
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Live Tv
  Israel Strikes T4 and Palmyra Airbases in Syria, Citing 'Strategic' Threats

Israel Strikes T4 and Palmyra Airbases in Syria, Citing ‘Strategic’ Threats

Israel conducted overnight airstrikes on Syrian military sites, targeting what it described as “strategic capabilities” at the T4 and Tadmur airbases. The IDF said the strikes were part of ongoing efforts to eliminate threats linked to Iran-backed forces.

The Israeli military carried out precision strikes late last night on remnants of military infrastructure in Syria.

The strikes targeted the T4 and Tadmur airbases in Syria, which were described as housing “strategic capabilities”—a term often associated with assets linked to Iran-backed forces.

The IDF stated that it will continue operations to eliminate potential threats to Israeli civilians.

“The IDF recently struck strategic military capabilities remaining at the Syrian military bases of Palmyra and T4,” the IDF’s X account posted, sharing footage of the attack and affirming its commitment to “removing any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel.”

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Israel-Gaza War Live Updates: Hamas Intelligence Chief Osama Tabash Killed In Israeli Airstrike, Defefnce Minister Threatens To Annex Gaza Parts

