Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Israel Strikes Two Syrian Military Bases in Homs Province

Israel has launched fresh airstrikes in Syria, targeting two military bases in Homs province. The attacks on Tadmur and T4 come amid escalating regional tensions and recent strikes in Daraa.

Israel Strikes Two Syrian Military Bases in Homs Province

Israel strikes Syrian military bases in Homs, targeting Tadmur and T4. Attack follows recent airstrikes in Daraa amid rising tensions.


The Israeli military announced on Tuesday that it had struck two Syrian military bases in Homs province, citing the presence of “military capabilities” at the sites.

In an official statement, the Israeli army identified the targeted locations as Tadmur and T4, both of which have strategic importance in Syria’s military infrastructure. The statement did not elaborate on the specific nature of the “military capabilities” at the bases.

Recent Strikes in Daraa Leave Casualties

This latest attack follows Israeli airstrikes last week on Daraa, a city in southwestern Syria. According to the Syrian civil defense group, the White Helmets, the strikes resulted in at least three deaths and 19 injuries.

The Israeli military confirmed the strikes on Daraa, stating that they had targeted “military headquarters and sites containing weapons and equipment.” However, no further details were provided on the nature of the targets or whether they were linked to any specific group or activity.

This is a developing story.

